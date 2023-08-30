CNN tabs former BBC, New York Times executive as CEO
NEW YORK — A former chief executive of the BBC and The New York Times who says he sees opportunity in times of disruption was chosen Wednesday to lead CNN, which has burned through two leaders and bled viewers over the past two years.
Mark Thompson was appointed as CNN’s new chair and CEO by the network’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. Thompson will replace Chris Licht, who was fired in June, and a four-person team that had been running CNN in the interim, when he takes over Oct. 9.
Thompson, who left the Times in 2020 after eight years as that company’s president and CEO, is credited with helping the newspaper transition to a digital-first organization more dependent on paid subscribers than the collapsing advertising market that has doomed many newspapers.
The native of England, who was knighted by the British government this year, was director-general of the BBC from 2004 to 2012.
Revelers paste each other with tomatoes at Tomatina party
BUÑOL, Spain — Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, pasted each other with tomatoes Wednesday as Spain’s annual “Tomatina” street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.
Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.
The street fight leaves both the street, its houses and participants drenched in red pulp.
The festival, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.
Greece wildfire burns for 12th day despite firefighting efforts
ATHENS, Greece — The European Union’s largest wildfire since the bloc started keeping records more than two decades ago showed no signs of abating Wednesday in northeastern Greece despite the efforts of a multinational firefighting force on the ground and a fleet of water-dropping aircraft.
Now in its 12th day, the blaze that began near the port city of Alexandroupolis on Aug. 19 joined with smaller fires to form an inferno that has decimated homes and vast tracts of land near the border with Turkey. The blaze led to the evacuations of thousands of people and was blamed for 20 of Greece’s 21 fire-related deaths last week.
11 taken to hospital as Delta jetliner hits turbulence
ATLANTA — Eleven people on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after the plane hit turbulence while heading to Atlanta, officials said.
Flight 175 had left Milan, Italy, and was about 40 miles northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the crew reported severe turbulence, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it will investigate.
The Airbus A350 was carrying 151 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots, Delta said.