Gas explosion in sewer system kills at least 12 in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan — A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others Saturday, police and a health official said.
Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the port city.
Jokhio said it was not yet clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.
Senior diplomat: Russia might up ante if West ignores demands
MOSCOW — Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take provocative action and ignore Moscow’s demand for guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine, a senior diplomat said Saturday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western allies of continuously pushing the envelope in relations with Russia, and warned that Moscow could also up the ante if the West doesn’t treat its demands seriously.
Ryabkov’s statement in an interview with the Interfax news agency came a day after Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.
Police in Japan search house of possible suspect in deadly fire
OSAKA, Japan — Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside.
An Osaka police investigator told The Associated Press that the man is a possible suspect. A small fire broke out Friday about half an hour before the building fire at the man’s house, where a patient registration card was found, the investigator said. He is believed to be among the three people who survived and were in severe condition. Police have not arrested anyone, and it might take a while until the man recovers enough to be interrogated.
About 100 gather in Mexico City to mark International Migrants Day
MEXICO CITY — About 100 migrants who trekked on foot north from the Guatemalan border gathered in Mexico City on Saturday to mark International Migrants Day and remember fellow travelers who have died on the journey.
The migrants gathered at in improvised memorial to the victims of the 2010 massacre of 72 migrants by the Zetas drug cartel in Mexico’s northern state of Tamaulipas. The memorial is on the side of the city’s main central boulevard, near the U.S. Embassy.
The demonstrators erected a plaque that read in part “Migration is a human right.” Many in the group had walked since late October from the Mexican border city of Tapachula, after the government prevented them from hitching rides.
U.N. health agency: Omicron variant detected in 89 countries
VIENNA — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday.
Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the U.N. health agency said.
3 construction workers killed in Italy after cranes collapse
ROME — Two building cranes collapsed on a street in the northern Italian city of Turin, killing three construction workers and injuring passersby Saturday, firefighters and news reports said.
Two of the workers died at the scene and their bodies were extracted from the twisted blue metal, firefighters said in a tweet.
The third was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.