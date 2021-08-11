North Korea vows stronger attack capabilities over allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ripped South Korea for proceeding with military exercises with the United States that she said are an invasion rehearsal and warned Tuesday that the North will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities.
Kim Yo Jong’s statement came after South Korean media reported that the allied militaries will begin four days of preliminary training on Tuesday before holding computer-simulated drills on Aug. 16-26.
Kim said she was given authority to release the statement, implying the message came directly from her brother.
335 Boko Haram extremists surrender, Nigerian army says
LAGOS, Nigeria — The Nigerian army says 335 Boko Haram extremists, including two top commanders, have laid down their arms and withdrawn from the sect in response to a military offensive in the northeast.
Military spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu released photos on Monday of the men holding placards asking for forgiveness, and said the group’s chief bomb expert and his deputy were among those who turned themselves in. Hundreds of women and children from the militants’ families also surrendered.
There have been several reports of militants surrendering since the reported death of the group’s leader Abubakar Shekau earlier this year.
Rwandan, Mozambican troops chase rebels after taking port
MOCIMBOA DA PRAIA, Mozambique — Fresh from recapturing a strategic northern Mozambican port held by Islamic extremist rebels for a year, Rwandan and Mozambican troops say they are pursuing the insurgents into the surrounding areas.
After retaking Mocimboa da Praia earlier this week, leaders of the joint force of Mozambican military and 1,000 Rwandan army troops said Tuesday they will be chasing the insurgents and seeking to establish peace and stability in the northern Cabo Delgado province.
“Our actions talk more than words. As you can see, today we are free. We have Mocimboa da Praia freed from terrorists but this is the first stage,” Mozambican army commander Christorao Artur Chume told The Associated Press.
Mexico to get more vaccine doses
MEXICO CITY — The United States will send Mexico 8.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the delta variant drives the country’s third wave of infections, Mexican officials said Tuesday.