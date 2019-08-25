Democrats quash climate debate push from activists
SAN FRANCISCO — The Democratic National Committee on Saturday quashed a push from climate activists and some national party members who want a 2020 presidential primary debate devoted exclusively to the climate crisis.
The national party committee voted 222-137 at its summer meeting in San Francisco against a resolution that effectively would have rolled back debate rules set by Chairman Tom Perez and freed presidential candidates to participate in a climate-only debate.
The move drew rebukes from the Sunrise Movement and other activists who say the party leadership is ignoring young voters’ priorities.
“The Democratic Party needs the energy and motivation of young people to win in 2020,” said Evan Weber, Sunrise Movement political director. “The energy around this issue has been incredibly clear, yet Tom Perez keeps shooting the party in the foot by rejecting that energy and turning it away.”
Perez has said throughout the primary campaign that he opposes making any of the party’s official debates revolve around a single issue. Perez said this week in San Francisco that he wants the widest possible audiences for primetime debates, with voters getting to see candidates address a full range of topics.
Texas man accused of fatally shooting boss after being fired
HOUSTON — Authorities allege a 22-year-old suburban Houston man fatally shot his boss after being fired.
Jatraveous Williams remained jailed on Saturday after being charged with murder in the death of 56-year-old Leonard John Ruffer.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office alleges Williams shot Ruffer, who owned a floor installation business, after Ruffer fired him. Investigators said Ruffer was shot Friday morning at his home in the Houston suburb of Spring.
New plan cuts more than $1 billion off New York rail tunnel cost
NEWARK, N.J. — New York and New Jersey submitted a new plan for a rail tunnel project under the Hudson River that cuts nearly $1.5 billion off the previous cost estimate, as officials seek to break a funding impasse with the federal government that has stalled progress in recent years.
The plan announced Friday envisions design and construction savings that would reduce the new tunnel’s estimated cost from just over $11 billion to $9.5 billion. Repairing the existing century-old tunnel that was damaged in 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, and is a source of frequent delays due to crumbling infrastructure, would cost about $1.8 billion, or about $200 million more than previous estimates.
The net cost decrease means the states will seek $5.4 billion from a federal grant program instead of $6.8 billion, project officials said in an email Friday.
8-year-old girl shot to death in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police say an 8-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting near a high school in St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Friday outside Harold’s Chop Suey restaurant in the city’s Academy neighborhood.
Police Chief John Hayden said the girl, identified by police as Jurnee Thompson, and her family had attended a football exhibition about a block away at Soldan High School. Hayden said fights broke out at the event, and police tried to clear the area when shots rang out.
Married only minutes, newlyweds die in crash
ORANGE, Texas — Police say a Texas newlywed couple still wearing tuxedo and wedding dress were killed in a crash with a truck as their vehicle tried to exit the driveway of the Justice of the Peace.
Orange, Texas, police said 19-year-old Harley Morgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were pronounced dead at the scene Friday by the same judge who married them.
They were hit by a truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor. The force was so great that witnesses said the car flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.
The mother of the groom, LaShawna Morgan, told the Beaumont Enterprise, “They hadn’t even been married for five minutes.”
Families of the couple were following them and witnessed the crash.