NTSB: Helicopter hit ridge, then fell
HONOLULU — A Hawaii tour helicopter that crashed last week and killed all seven people on board hit a ridge at an altitude of 2,900 feet then fell about 100 feet, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday as investigators planned how to recover the wreckage from the remote and rugged crash site.
“A post-crash fire consumed much of the aircraft,” the NTSB said in an investigative update. “In the coming days the wreckage will be moved to a secure location where investigators will conduct a more thorough examination of the recovered evidence. Details and timing are still being worked out.”
Voter-ID law blocked in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — The federal judge who blocked the newest version of North Carolina’s voter-identification law cited the state’s “sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression” as she ordered officials not to enforce the law in 2020.
U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs’ decision was released Tuesday and prevents North Carolina from requiring voters to provide identification starting in 2020. The Republican leaders of the state House and Senate, however, have asked North Carolina’s Department of Justice to appeal.
Lawyers acknowledge Durst penned note
LOS ANGELES — Lawyers for New York real estate heir Robert Durst acknowledge he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a friend he’s accused of killing, according to court documents.
In a court filing last week in Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyers for Durst conceded he had written the note directing police to the home where his best friend, Susan Berman, was shot point-blank in the back of the head just before Christmas of 2000. Durst, 76, pleaded not guilty to murder in Berman’s death.