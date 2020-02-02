Abbas: ‘No relations’ with America, Israel
CAIRO — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas threatened Saturday to cut security ties with both Israel and the U.S. in a speech at an Arab League meeting in which he denounced the White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The U.S. plan would grant the Palestinians limited self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank, while allowing Israel to annex all its settlements there and keep nearly all of east Jerusalem.
The summit of Arab foreign ministers in Egypt’s capital Cairo was requested by the Palestinians, who responded angrily to the American proposal.
Abbas said he told Israel and the U.S. that “there will be no relations with them, including the security ties” following the deal that Palestinians say heavily favors Israel.
The Western-backed Palestinian leadership has been under mounting pressure from ordinary Palestinians and its rivals in the Islamic militant group Hamas to cut off security ties with Israel and the U.S. or even dismantle the increasingly unpopular Palestinian Authority.
That would leave Israel responsible for the complicated and expensive task of providing basic services to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank.
India’s budget offers tax relief
NEW DELHI — India’s government on Saturday offered relief to taxpayers and vowed to spend billions to double farmers’ incomes and upgrade infrastructure, health care and industry to boost the country’s lowest economic growth in a decade.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented to Parliament the budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which starts April 1, saying expenditures will total $434.6 billion, up from $385.6 billion in the current year.
She said the government plans to spend $39.8 billion for agriculture and allied activities, $9.9 billion for health, $3.9 billion for industry and commerce, and $628.6 million to combat worsening air pollution in the country.
Wildfires burn near Australian capital
CANBERRA, Australia — Wildfires burned out of control near Australia’s national capital, Canberra, and across surrounding New South Wales state on Saturday, with endangered residents warned to prepare to evacuate.
The capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of a fire that by Saturday covered 88,500 acres of forest and farmland south of Canberra, Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said.
The fires threaten Canberra’s southern suburbs and the nearby village of Tharwa.
Hundreds protest new Lebanese government
BEIRUT — Hundreds of Lebanese marched on Saturday through the streets of the capital and the main northern city to reject a new government named to deal with an economic crisis, which they say lacks a popular mandate.
The new government named in January came after weeks of political stalemate and amid nationwide protests while Lebanon grappled with an unprecedented economic crisis.