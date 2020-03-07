WSJ: Saudis arrest 2 princes for allegedly plotting coup
NEW YORK — Saudi officials arrested two members of the royal family early Friday for allegedly plotting to oust King Salman and the son he has designated to succeed him, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Quoting unidentified sources, the Journal said guards from the royal court detained one of the king’s brothers, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al Saud, and one of his nephews, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. Both men were arrested at their homes and charged with treason, it said.
There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the report.
Mohammed bin Nayef, a once powerful figure as head of Saudi counterterrorism efforts, had been crown prince until 2017, when King Salman took away the title and put his son first in line for the throne of the longtime U.S. ally.
Tunisia: Suicide bombers strike near U.S. Embassy
TUNIS, Tunisia — Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia on Friday, killing one police officer and wounding four others, the Interior Ministry said.
Lawmaker Yosri Dali, head of the armed forces and security commission, confirmed eyewitness reports that the bombers were on a motorcycle. Dali said in an interview with Radio Mosaique that they blew themselves up when a police patrol stopped them to ask where they were going.
Sofiane Selliti, spokesman for the judiciary’s counter-terrorism office said the attackers’ motorcycle was “packed with explosives.” He described on Radio Mosaique a horrific scene, saying the attackers’ body parts fragments were flung a considerable distance.
Iran warns it could use ‘force’ to halt travel amid virus
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian authorities warned Friday they may use “force” to limit travel between cities and announced the new coronavirus has killed 124 people amid 4,747 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic.
Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour offered the figures at a televised news conference. He did not elaborate on the threat to use force, though he acknowledged the virus now was in all of Iran’s 31 provinces.
The threat may be to stop people from using closed schools and universities as an excuse to go to the Caspian Sea and other Iranian vacation spots. Semiofficial news agencies in Iran posted images of long traffic lines as people tried to reach the Caspian coast from Tehran on Friday, despite authorities earlier telling people to remain in their cities.