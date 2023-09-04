Red Wolf Revival

A red wolf crosses a road on the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, Thursday, March 23, 2023, near Manns Harbor, N.C. Over the course of 25 years, the red wolf went from being declared extinct in the wild to becoming hailed as an Endangered Species Act success story. But the only wolf species unique to the United States is once again at the brink. The last wild populations of Canis rufus are clinging to life on two federal refuges in eastern North Carolina. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

 Associated Press

ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. — Jeff Akin had to bite his tongue.

He was chatting with a neighbor about efforts to protect and grow the area's red wolf population. The endangered wolves are equipped with bright orange radio collars to help locals distinguish the federally protected species from invasive, prolific coyotes.

Recommended for you

Tags