News in your town

Trump entices masses with capital event as virus cases rise

Fewer will attend camp this summer; some camps won't survive

Virus spike in Spain reveals plight of seasonal farm workers

As monuments fall, Confederate carving has size on its side

Stimulus money could pose dilemmas in nursing homes

Amid furor over monuments, Trump seeks `garden' of US heroes

Families of Syria detainees hope for news amid US sanctions

Amid furor over monuments, Trump seeks `garden' of US heroes

Virus spike in Spain reveals plight of seasonal farm workers

'People aren’t stupid': Pence's virus spin tests credibility

Much of US scales back on holiday, but Trump is going big