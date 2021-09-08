Vatican won’t say if women can vote in 2023 church meeting
ROME — Vatican officials declined on Tuesday to say if women would be able to vote on concrete proposals about the future of the Catholic Church at the end of a two-year process of consultation of ordinary faithful that Pope Francis kicks off next month.
For years, women activists and even nuns have pressed to be able to vote at Synod of Bishops meetings, which bring together the Catholic hierarchy to Rome to discuss pressing issues facing the 1.3-billion strong church.
Francis has sought to make them more inclusive, participatory and reflect on the real-world issues facing ordinary Catholics. But to date women haven’t been able to vote — not even the religious superiors who participate as representatives of the world’s 641,000 nuns.
The Vatican on Tuesday outlined the key steps in the next synod process, which will focus specifically on “synodality” or the decentralized nature of the church and the role of the Catholic laity in it.
The process begins Oct. 10 with a papal Mass in St. Peter’s and ends in October 2023 with the bishops voting on a final document. In between, the Vatican envisions a process of consultation of rank-and-file Catholics at the diocesan level and up through national bishops conferences to hear what Catholics across the board want from their church in the third millennium.
The appointment earlier this year of Sister Natalie Becquart as an undersecretary in the Vatican’s synod office had signaled that she at least would probably be able to cast a vote, since her male predecessors had that right by nature of their office.
But asked Tuesday whether other women invited to the final meeting in October 2023 would be able to cast a ballot, her boss, Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech, refused to say.
Instead, Grech stressed that women could and should participate in the diocesan levels of consultation, and that the aim was consensus.
“This attention to the vote doesn’t leave me serene,” he told reporters. “It’s not the vote that counts.”
London honors Muppets creator Jim Henson with blue plaque
LONDON — Kermit the Frog. Miss Piggy. Animal. Statler and Waldorf. The Swedish Chef. The list goes on and on.
Everyone has their favorite Muppet. And everyone owes a debt of gratitude to one man for bringing them to life: Jim Henson.
The American creator of The Muppets was honored Tuesday in Britain with a blue plaque at his former home in north London, which he bought after ‘The Muppet Show’ was commissioned for British television — 50 Downshire Hill in Hampstead.
It’s a very simple message: “Jim Henson 1936-1990 creator of The Muppets lived here.”
Henson, who lived in London from 1979 until his death in 1990 at just 53, was also known for his work on “Sesame Street” and “Fraggle Rock” and as the director of the 1980s movies “The Dark Crystal” and “Labyrinth.”
Watchdog: Iran pressing on with uranium enrichment
VIENNA — Iran has continued to increase its stockpile of highly enriched uranium that could be used to make nuclear weapons in contravention of a 2015 accord with world powers that was meant to contain Tehran’s nuclear program, the U.N. atomic watchdog said Tuesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency also told member states in its confidential quarterly report that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access IAEA monitoring equipment.
The Vienna-based agency told members that its confidence in properly assessing Iran’s activities — what it called the “continuity of knowledge” — was declining over time and that would continue “unless the situation is immediately rectified by Iran.”
The IAEA said certain monitoring and surveillance equipment cannot be left for more than three months without being serviced. It was provided with access this month to four surveillance cameras installed at one site, but one of the cameras had been destroyed and a second had been severely damaged, the agency said.
Its director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said he was willing to travel to Iran to meet the recently elected government for talks on the issue.
The agency estimates Iran’s stock of uranium enriched up to 60% fissile purity at 10 kilograms, an increase of 7.6 kilograms since May, while it’s stockpile of uranium enriched up to 20% fissile purity is now estimated at 84.3 kilograms, up from 62.8 kilograms three months earlier.
2 suspects arrested after heist
PARIS — Police in Paris arrested two suspects after a Bulgari jewelry heist on Tuesday at the posh Place Vendome. One suspect was shot in the leg by an officer before being arrested.
The Place Vendome is one of Paris’ — and Europe’s — most expensive and luxurious shopping areas, a base for prestigious establishments such as the Ritz Hotel, Cartier, Rolex, Chanel jewelry, as well as the Ministry of Justice. In its center sits the celebrated Column of Vendôme.
Police told The Associated Press they were alerted to an armed robbery around noon. Officers gave chase to a car with three suspects inside after seizing two scooters believed to have also used in the crime. The car was later found abandoned.
It’s unclear what the robbers were able to take — if anything — from the designer jewelry shop. Police could not confirm French reports that millions in jewels were taken.
Police detained one suspect in the parking lot of the Les Halles shopping center in central Paris. Police are still searching for a third suspect and an investigation has been launched into the armed robbery.