Justice Barrett rejects effort to block student-loan relief plan for 2nd time
WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett refused for the second time to block President Joe Biden’s student-loan relief plan, turning away two Indiana men who contended the plan will force some borrowers to pay higher state taxes.
Barrett made no comment, summarily rejecting the request to stop the program while the case is on appeal. She spurned a similar bid Oct. 20, in each case acting without seeking a response from the government or referring the matter to the full nine-member court.
The Biden plan is designed to take effect this month, though a federal appeals court in a different case has put the program on temporary hold. The program would forgive as much as $20,000 in federal loans for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year or $250,000 for spouses. It could affect more than 40 million people.
Barrett is assigned to handle emergency matters from the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which previously rejected the Indiana men. A different federal appeals court, the St. Louis-based 8th Circuit, paused the program last month while considering a challenge by six Republican-led states.
Opponents have encountered difficulty establishing standing to sue — that is, showing they are being directly harmed by the policy. In the Indiana case, the men said state law would treat the forgiven loans as taxable income. They said they were expecting their debt to be forgiven under a different, preexisting forgiveness program that wouldn’t result in any tax liability.
Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with Speaker’s daughter in 1990s
SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender’s office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was released from the hospital Thursday after prosecutors said he was knocked unconscious when he was hit with a hammer and woke up in a pool of his own blood in the family’s Pacific Heights home on Oct. 28.
David DePape, 42, is being held without bail on state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. DePape’s public defender, Adam Lipson, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf earlier this week and has pledged to vigorously defend him. Lipson declined to comment Friday.
Judge Loretta “Lori” Giorgi said she and Christine Pelosi had worked together in the San Francisco city attorney’s office in the 1990s but had not interacted in years. Christine is one of the Pelosis’ five adult children and while she has never held elected office, she’s considered to be a potential successor when Pelosi retires. No one objected during Friday’s hearing.
Media group wins settlement from FBI over fake reporter tactic
WASHINGTON — The Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story.
The long-running Freedom of Information Act cases led to appeals court decisions that will help bolster access to public records, said Adam Marshall, an attorney for the group. The cases also shed light on FBI agents posing as members of the media, a tactic that free press advocates say undermines media credibility and blurs lines between law enforcement and the press.
The agency failed to follow its own rules over such undercover operations when an agent posed as an AP reporter and sent a link to a fake story in an investigation in Washington state in 2007, according to documents uncovered in the lawsuit filed along with The Associated Press.
Alabama newspaper group shifting to all-digital content delivery
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi, the newspaper group reported this week.
The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city, according to a press release.
“We remain deeply committed to serving our local communities and are producing high-quality journalism and reaching more people than ever before,” Tom Bates, president of Alabama Media Group, said in the release.
