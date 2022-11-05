Justice Barrett rejects effort to block student-loan relief plan for 2nd time

WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett refused for the second time to block President Joe Biden’s student-loan relief plan, turning away two Indiana men who contended the plan will force some borrowers to pay higher state taxes.

The Associated Press

