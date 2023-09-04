Russia Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival at Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

 Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea won't be restored until the West meets its obligations to facilitate Russian agricultural exports.

Putin made the statement after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who along with the U.N. brokered the deal seen as vital for global food supplies, especially in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other goods that developing nations rely on.

