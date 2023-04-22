on Friday signed an executive order that would create the White House Office of Environmental Justice.
The White House said it wants to ensure that poverty, race and ethnic status do not lead to worse exposure to pollution and environmental harm.
“Environmental justice will be the mission of the entire government woven directly into how we work with state, local, tribal and territorial governments,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.
The order tells executive branch agencies to use data and scientific research to understand how pollution hurts people’s health, so that work can be done to limit any damage. Under the order, executive agencies would be required to inform nearby communities if toxic substances were released from a federal facility.
As part of the announcement, Vice President Kamala Harris is separately traveling to Miami, Fla., to announce $562 million to help protect communities against the impacts of climate change.
Feds get first guilty plea in marijuana board probeDETROIT — A businessman pleaded guilty Friday to bribing the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board, the first conviction in a federal investigation into payoffs and other benefits before the panel was disbanded in 2019.
John Dalaly appeared in federal court in Grand Rapids, two weeks after his plea deal was announced.
Dalaly said he provided at least $68,200 in cash and other benefits to Rick Johnson.
Johnson was chairman of the marijuana board for two years. The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes.
Dalaly had a stake in a company that was seeking a license, defense attorney Ray Cassar said.
