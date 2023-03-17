NEW YORK — Suddenly, bonds are again living up to their reputation as the safe part of an investor's portfolio.

As stocks sank worldwide over the last week on worries about the banking system following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history, bonds shot up in price. That offered some protection to any investor with a mixed set of stocks and bonds in their portfolio, as most advisers suggest.

