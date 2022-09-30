Supreme Court Jackson
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts following her formal investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court in Washington on Friday.

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony Friday, three days before the start of the high court's new term.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended the invitation-only ceremonial investiture for Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

