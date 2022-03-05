U.S. Navy says crashed F-35C plane raised from South China Sea
BEIJING — The U.S. Navy says it has recovered an F-35C Lightning II aircraft that crashed while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea in January.
The 7th Fleet said a robot submarine attached rigging lines to the long-range joint strike stealth fighter, which was then raised from a depth of 12,400 feet on Wednesday using a ship’s crane.
The recovery alleviates concerns that China or Russia might reach it first and gain access to its advanced technology, whether to replicate it or learn how to defeat it.
The multimillion-dollar aircraft was conducting “routine flight operations” from the USS Carl Vinson when it crashed on Jan. 24, the 7th Fleet said.
Leaked footage showed it coming in too low for a landing, hitting the rear of the deck wing-first and then skidding and rotating across the flight deck before falling overboard. The pilot ejected and was injured, along with six sailors aboard the aircraft carrier.
Gunman who killed 3 daughters in church was in U.S. illegally
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The gunman who killed his three daughters, a chaperone who was supervising his visit with the children and himself in a Northern California church this week was in the United States illegally, immigration officials said Friday.
David Mora, 39, overstayed his visa after entering California from his native Mexico on Dec. 17, 2018, on a non-immigrant visitor visa, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Alethea Smock said.
She didn’t say when his visa expired. But because he overstayed his visa, ICE asked to be notified when he was released from jail last week after he was arrested in Merced County for assaulting a California Highway Patrol officer.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office told the AP that under California’s so-called sanctuary state law, it does not notify immigration officials about in-custody people who are being released, and ICE was never notified. The 2017 state law restricts local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal officials except when immigrants are accused of very serious crimes.
Fire chief: Cut gas pipe found after explosion
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Investigators have found a cut gas pipe in the basement of a Maryland four-story apartment building destroyed by an explosion and fire, but investigators are working multiple theories on the cause, a fire official said Friday.
It is possible a maintenance worker who was working on plumbing at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring at the time of Thursday’s explosion cut the gas pipe, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said at a briefing. It’s too early to say whether it was cut accidentally, he said. Investigators don’t have an ignition source, he said. The worker, who was injured in the blast, has been able to talk to investigators, he said.
All known residents of the building have been accounted for a day after the fire, Goldstein said.
Some residents got out with help from fellow residents or on their own, one resident jumped from a second-story window and at least one was helped out by fire personnel, Goldstein said.
Of the 12 adults and two children who went to hospitals, three remain in serious condition, he said. He added that seven have already been discharged.