Amid spike, Portland plans to launch gunshot tracking system
PORTLAND, Ore. — To help combat a growing gun violence problem, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, is launching a system proponents say can track the location of gunshots using hidden microphones.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a panel recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report.
Stephanie Howard, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s director of community safety, said Thursday the decision to advance a pilot program with the technology was made after Wheeler met with Police Chief Chuck Lovell.
ShotSpotter says it can identify and locate gunshots in real-time using small microphones placed in neighborhoods. Police could then use that data to investigate and deter crime.
Critics say the technology is unreliable.
A study by the MacArthur Justice Center found that “more than 90% of ShotSpotter alerts lead police to find no evidence to corroborate gunfire when police arrive at the location ShotSpotter sent them.”
Police say, as of Wednesday, there had been 958 shootings in 2022, with 290 people injured by gunfire. There have been 66 homicides, 57 involving gunfire.
Alec Baldwin could face charges in movie-set shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday.
The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the shooting on the set of “Rust” outside Santa Fe.
First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies made an emergency request for the funds to go toward a special prosecutor, special investigator, several experts and other personnel.
As many as four people could face charges, according to a copy of the request obtained by the newspaper, though Carmack-Altwies did not say anyone definitely would.
“One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” she stated.
Indiana appeals judge’s ruling that blocks abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana has appealed a judge’s order that blocked the state’s abortion law from being enforced, seeking a stay of that order and asking the state’s high court to take up the case.
The appeal filed Thursday night with the Indiana Court of Appeals said the court “should stay the trial court’s preliminary injunction pending appeal, and at the very least, should issue a temporary stay while this motion is briefed.”
The appeal comes as Indiana abortion clinics began to see patients again on Friday.
The appeal was filed by Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher and the state attorney general’s office hours after Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the abortion law.
After overdoses, LA school district mandates opioid medication
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District will provide all its schools with a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, after at least seven teenagers overdosed on pills likely laced with fentanyl in recent weeks, including a 15-year-old girl who died on a high school campus.
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said doses of naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, will be supplied to all schools from kindergarten through 12th grade in the next few weeks
Judge orders Alabama to preserve records about botched execution
ATMORE, Ala. — A federal judge on Friday ordered Alabama to preserve records and medical supplies associated with a lethal injection attempt after the prison system acknowledged multiple attempts to access the inmate’s veins before calling off the execution.
U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. issued the order at the request of the inmate’s lawyers who are trying to gather more information about what happened during Alabama’s attempt to execute Alan Miller, 57. Miller was sentenced to death after being convicted of a 1999 workplace rampage in which he killed Terry Jarvis, Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy.
