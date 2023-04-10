Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police in Florida said.
Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.
Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries, Orlando police said. The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital.
The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.
The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.
DeSantis plans South Carolina appearance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make his first public appearance in South Carolina, a state where votes will be critical if he launches a 2024 presidential bid.
State Sen. Josh Kimbrell told The Associated Press on Sunday that he would host DeSantis for an event on April 19 in Spartanburg, in South Carolina’s heavily Republican Upstate.
Houston man charged with killing motorist
HOUSTON — A Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing and serving seven years in prison has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fellow motorist, police said.
Lydell Grant, 46, is accused of killing Edwin Arevalo, 33, following a minor traffic collision Thursday night, Houston police said. Police said Grant got out of his vehicle, shot Arevalo and then fled. Grant was the taken into custody Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He remained jailed Sunday on $1 million bond.
Senator breaks leg during victory parade
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.
In a tweet Saturday night, Blumenthal said a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford, Conn., to celebrate the team winning the NCAA basketball title on April 4 in Houston. The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday and expects a full recovery.
