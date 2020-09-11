News in your town

Schools that are mostly Black, Latino favor starting online

'Evacuate now:' Oregon wildfires grow as 500,000 told to flee

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

U.S. officials to test blood thinners in patients

Veteran House incumbents cling to seats as districts evolve

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Lawyers for ex-cops raise Floyd's history of crime, drug use

Taliban say peace talks with Afghan team to start Saturday

Huge fire at Beirut port sows panic after last month's blast

Stunned residents tour Oregon town devastated by wildfires

Biden: 'I hope I don't take the bait' in debate with Trump

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief