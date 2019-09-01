News in your town

Taliban launch major attack on Afghan city of Kunduz

World news in brief

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

1 dead, 8 sick in hazmat incident at San Jose hotel

1 dead, 8 sick in hazmat incident at San Jose hotel

Nation news in brief

Parliament's suspension before Brexit protested across UK

Justice Ginsburg reports she's 'very well' following cancer

Hong Kong police storm subway with batons as protests rage

Evacuations begin as Dorian bears down on northern Bahamas

Justice Ginsburg reports she's 'very well' following cancer

6 teens shot at end of football game in Alabama

Study: Selfie-sharing people seen as less likable, successful

'They're on,' Trump says of tariffs set to kick in on Sunday