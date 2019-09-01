Parents in Spain: Abnormal body hair in children after drug mix-up
GRANADA, Spain — Parents in Spain whose babies and toddlers developed abnormal body hair plan to sue a company that put a hair loss treatment into containers meant for a medicine, a mother of one of the children said Saturday.
Spanish health authorities have blamed the packaging mix-up involving the topical treatment Minoxidil and omeprazole syrup, which is used for stomach problems, on Farma-Química Sur.
At least 20 children, ranging from newborns to 2-year-olds, have been affected, Spain’s Health Ministry has said.
The mislabeled medicine was recalled in July and the company was closed down until an investigation into the error is completed.
Helicopter crash kills 4 in Norway
HELSINKI — Authorities said four people were dead, one was injured and another was missing after a helicopter crashed Saturday in northern Norway.
The Norwegian national emergency rescue center said it received an alert about a crash southwest of the town of Alta. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Unilateral truce occurs in Idlib
BEIRUT — Government airstrikes and artillery attacks ceased Saturday following a unilateral cease-fire in the northwestern province of Idlib, a Syrian war monitor said.
The U.S. military, meanwhile, said it struck an al-Qaida leadership facility north of Idlib, marking the first American strike inside the war-torn country since July.
The U.S. Central Command said the operation targeted leaders of the organization for “attacks responsible for threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.”
India list excludes nearly 2 million
NEW DELHI — Nearly 2 million people from the east Indian state of Assam were excluded Saturday from a final citizenship list that is intended to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants, amid fears they could be rendered stateless.
A total of 31.1 million people were included on the list, leaving out 1.9 million, according to a statement from the Assam government. Critics have viewed the exercise as an attempt to deport millions of minority Muslims.
North Korea diplomat rips Pompeo
SEOUL, South Korea — A senior North Korean diplomat on Saturday berated U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his recent comments describing North Korean behavior as “rogue” and warned that Pyongyang’s hopes for talks with Washington are fading.
In a statement carried by state media, North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Pompeo’s “thoughtless” comments increased North Korean people’s animosity toward Americans.