 Mike De Sisti - member, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

WASHINGTON — Nusrat Chowdhury, a civil rights lawyer, has been confirmed by the Senate as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history.

She will assume her lifetime appointment in Brooklyn federal court in New York after a 50-49 vote on Thursday mostly along party lines.