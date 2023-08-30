Hollywood Strikes

Cast and writers from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" Juan Carlos Cantu, from left, Javier Grajeda, Aaron Paul, Charles Baker, Norma Maldonad, Jesse Plemons, Peter Gould, Bryan Cranston and Matt Jones, pose on a picket line outside Sony Pictures studios on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. The film and television industries remain paralyzed by Hollywood's dual actors and screenwriters strikes. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Associated Press

CULVER CITY, Calif. — The cast of "Breaking Bad" has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors.

"We want you to come back to the table with us," Bryan Cranston said in a plea to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers outside Sony Pictures Studios on Tuesday.

