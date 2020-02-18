U.S. judge dismisses lawsuit over trans pronoun dispute
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A judge dismissed a professor’s lawsuit against a small, public university in Ohio that rebuked him for not addressing a transgender student using the student’s preferred gender terms.
Nicholas Meriwether’s federal lawsuit alleged that Shawnee State University officials violated his rights by compelling him to speak in a way that contradicts his Christian beliefs.
School officials contended that such language was part of his job responsibilities, not speech protected by the First Amendment, and that the case should be dismissed. U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott dismissed it last week, agreeing that the manner in which Meriwether addressed the student wasn’t protected under the First Amendment.
Asked whether Meriwether would further pursue the matter, his attorney, Travis Barham of Alliance Defending Freedom, said Monday that they are evaluating their next steps.
“This is wrong,” Barham said in a statement. ”Public universities have no business compelling people to express ideological beliefs that they don’t hold.”
Meriwether had received a written warning for violating the school’s nondiscrimination policy and unsuccessfully challenged his reprimand in a grievance process. Meriwether said he treated the student like “other biologically male students.”
Refinery fire extinguished in TexasCORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Monday morning fire at a Citgo refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been extinguished with no injuries, according to the petroleum company.
The fire began in a pipeline owned by a third party shortly after 8:30 a.m. and was put out shortly before 11 a.m. with “no threat to the surrounding community,” Citgo said in a statement.
The owner of the pipeline has not been identified.
Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha says the fire forced the closure of Interstate 37 in the south Texas city, but that it has since reopened. People in nearby homes and businesses were ordered to shelter in place until air-quality monitoring found the air to be safe.
“We’re still trying to figure out what happened,” Rocha said. “We encountered heavy fire conditions coming from a buried pipeline,” after responding to the blaze.
Rocha said no one was injured as a result of the fire.
Manatee deaths in Florida drop in 2019
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fewer manatees died in 2019 in Florida compared with the year before.
Statewide, manatee deaths decreased to 606 deaths last year, down from 824 in 2018.
Experts say it appears the main cause of the decline in deaths is the reduced effect of red tide algae on manatees. Twenty-one manatees died of red tide in 2019, compared with 288 in 2018, said Jaclyn Lopez, a spokeswoman for the Florida Center for Biological Diversity.
The Sun-Sentinel reports that boats and other watercraft were the biggest cause of manatee deaths last year, causing at least 136 of the fatalities — or about 22% for the year. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data, 129 of the gentle giants were not recovered.A cause of death hasn’t been determined in 119 cases. Broward and Miami-Dade counties saw fewer deaths, although manatee deaths increased slightly in Palm Beach County.