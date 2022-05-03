Fired officer charged with murder in shooting of boy, 12
PHILADELPHIA — A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing 12-year-old boy, who prosecutors said Monday was on the ground and unarmed when the officer fired the fatal shot.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced first- and third-degree murder charges against former Officer Edsaul Mendoza in the shooting of Thomas “T.J.” Siderio on March 1, saying video showed to the grand jury contradicts the officer’s version of events. Police say the youth had first fired a shot at an unmarked police car, injuring one of four plainclothes officers inside.
Mendoza, 26, was also charged with voluntary manslaughter and other charges, according to a grand jury presentment unsealed Monday. He had been suspended from his job March 8 with intent to fire.
Court records show Mendoza surrendered Sunday and was denied bail.
New Mexico residents prepare to flee as wildfire closes in
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico’s pine-covered mountainsides on Monday, closing in on a town of 13,000 people where residents hurried to pack their cars with belongings, others raced to clear brush from around their homes, and police were called in to help evacuate the state’s psychiatric hospital.
Firefighting crews were battling to keep the fire, the largest burning in the U.S., from making another run across the state’s drought-parched landscape. The blaze in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near the small northeastern New Mexico city of Las Vegas already has charred more than 188 square miles.
Fire officials said they expect the blaze to keep growing, putting it on track to be one of the largest and most destructive in the state’s recorded history.
Warrant issued for missing jail official
FLORENCE, Ala. — Authorities issued an arrest warrant Monday for a jail official who they say helped an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge to escape from an Alabama jail. A search was on for the pair.
Inmate Casey Cole White, 38, was shackled and handcuffed when he and Vicky White, the facility’s assistant director of corrections, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala., on Friday morning. They have not been seen since, although the patrol vehicle that the pair used when leaving the detention center was found at a nearby shopping center parking lot after their absence was discovered.
Authorities have no idea where they are, although the inmate should be recognizable by his size. He stands 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. Authorities warned that anyone seeing the pair should not approach them.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White, 56, on charges of permitting or allowing an escape. She is not related to White.