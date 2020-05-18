Navarro: China tried to ‘seed’ virus in U.S.
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration stepped up its campaign of blaming China for the deadly coronavirus pandemic, with a top aide suggesting Beijing sent airline passengers to spread the infection worldwide.
“The virus was spawned in Wuhan province, patient zero was in November,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”
“The Chinese, behind the shield of the World Health Organization, for two months hid the virus from the world and then sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese on aircraft to Milan, New York and around the world to seed that.”
Milan and New York went on to become hot spots for the pandemic.
Senator’s speech draws criticism
FREMONT, Neb. — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s attempt at humor during a speech at a Nebraska high school’s online commencement — which included jokes about students’ fitness and psychologists and also blamed China for the coronavirus outbreak — drew strong criticism.
The Republican senator’s speech on Saturday was panned by a Fremont High School board member and his Democratic opponent in the November election.
Sasse said that in life, the graduates would at times be asked to climb giant ropes. “If you don’t get that joke, talk to your mom and dad. Back in the day when we were a lot fitter than you people are, we used to have to climb ropes all the way up to the ceiling of the gym all the time.”
Sasse’s spokesman, James Wegmann, said the senator was joking during the speech.
Police: Man shoots self in groin at party
LOS ANGELES — Larger gatherings are still prohibited under strict coronavirus stay-at-home orders.
But that didn’t stop a 100-person house party Saturday night in Los Angeles that ended when, police said, a man accidentally shot himself in the groin. The man was taken to a hospital.
Gas prices rise
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose a nickel over the past three weeks, to $1.97 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that the slight jump comes after prices at the pump crashed for nine weeks straight during the coronavirus pandemic.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.40 in Tulsa, Okla.