Iraq Shiite cleric’s supporters demand assembly be dissolved
BAGHDAD — Hundreds of supporters of an influential Shiite cleric in Iraq rallied on Tuesday in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, demanding the dissolution of parliament and early elections.
The demonstration outside the Supreme Judicial Council and parliament buildings in the Iraqi capital underscored how intractable Iraq’s latest political crisis has become.
The followers of the cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr and his political rivals, the Iran-backed Shiite groups, have been at odds since after last year’s parliamentary elections.
The Supreme Judicial Council and Federal Supreme Court in a statement said they have suspended court sessions after receiving “threats over the phone” to pressure them to dissolve parliament. That step would leave Iraq with both a paralyzed parliament and judiciary, and a caretaker government that can only perform some of its duties.
U.S., Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remainWASHINGTON — The Biden administration is expected to weigh in this week on Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.
U.S. officials say they expect to respond to Iran’s comments on a European draft proposal today, after which there is expected to be another exchange of technical details followed by a meeting of the joint commission that oversees the deal. The new developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and Washington, suggest that an agreement could be near.
The Biden administration faces considerable political opposition to returning to the 2015 deal from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress who remain unconvinced that it is in U.S. national security interests.
A senior administration official said a “deal is closer than it was two weeks ago,” but cautioned that the outcome remains uncertain “as some gaps remain.”
Brazil vote: executives under scrutiny after coup chatterRIO DE JANEIRO — Weeks ahead of Brazil’s presidential election, police on Tuesday carried out search warrants targeting several business leaders who allegedly participated in a private chat group that included comments favoring a possible coup and military involvement in politics.
The search and seizure warrants were issued by a Supreme Court justice who heads the nation’s electoral authority, according to a statement from the federal police. They were aimed at prominent supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, according to two of the people whose properties were searched and a source with knowledge of the operation.
Many of the comments were speculative and appeared to reflect personal opinion rather than a coordinated effort to undermine Brazilian democracy. However, they fed into national jitters over whether Bolsonaro’s unsubstantiated allegations that the electoral system is vulnerable to fraud were laying the groundwork for an illegal power grab if the vote doesn’t go his way.
The first round of the election is on Oct. 2, with a possible runoff on Oct. 30.
According to the source with knowledge of the searches, the warrants target eight businessmen who appeared in a story last week on news site Metropoles, which published screenshots from their chat group on private messaging app WhatsApp. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.
HAVANA — Cubans lined up by the dozens at exchange houses on Tuesday for the chance to buy dollars and other hard currency from the government for the first time in two years.
The new policy announced Monday night comes almost three weeks after the communist government began buying hard currency from the public at 110.40 pesos per dollar — a rate similar to that of the black market and more than four times the rate used for official transactions.
Under the new policy, meant to help combat the illegal market in hard currency, individuals can buy up to $100 in cash a day at a rate of 123.60 to the dollar in 37 designated state CADECA exchange shops.
The official rate used by government industries and agencies that dominate the economy remains 24 pesos to the dollar.
