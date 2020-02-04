Abe brushes aside worries of virus impact on Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO — Concern about the spreading coronavirus outbreak in China and its impact on this year’s Tokyo Olympics reached Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.
Abe was asked about the virus by an opposition lawmaker but he brushed aside worries.
“We will respond appropriately,” Abe said, speaking in Japanese, “while closely cooperating with the World Health Organization and other international organizations so that we can proceed with the preparations without letting it affect the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.”
Japan has not reported any fatalities from the outbreak.
The Olympics open July 24.
Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee have said there are no plans to cancel or postpone the Olympics. Tokyo Governor Yurkio Koike has urged vigilance said there will be “regrets” if there isn’t a maximum effort made.
Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said Tokyo organizers and representatives from local municipalities would meet next week to discuss measures against the virus.
The modern Olympics, dating from 1896, have been called off during wartime and faced boycotts in 1980 and 1984. They have evolved in the last few decades into a multi-billion dollar event with massive investments from television and sponsors.
About 11,000 athletes will attend the Olympics. Many of them still need to qualify and could face qualifying events canceled or postponed if the virus continues to spread outside China.
Unexploded WWII bomb sparks evacuation in London’s Soho
LONDON — Police have cordoned off one of the busiest areas of central London after what’s thought to be an unexploded World War II bomb was dug up at a construction site.
The Metropolitan Police force said “suspected World War II ordnance” was uncovered in Dean Street in Soho, an area packed with shops, restaurants, bars and offices.
An area covering several blocks of the tightly packed neighborhood was cordoned off while police assessed the device.
The German air force dropped thousands of bombs on the British capital during the war, killing tens of thousands of people. Bombs left over from the conflict are still occasionally uncovered during construction work.
North Macedonia: Migrants allegedly held to ransom, abused
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Authorities in North Macedonia have filed criminal charges against three Pakistanis and a Macedonian man for allegedly imprisoning a group of migrants and holding them to ransom, officials said Monday.
The prosecutor’s office said the men were believed to have behaved in a “particularly degrading and cruel” manner to the 12 migrants, including two minors, from India, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
They were allegedly detained for two weeks in October in a house in the country’s north. The four suspects were arrested last year but the arrests were announced Monday.
According to the prosecution, the suspects “caused (the migrants) to lose their sense of time, gave them food only once a day and physically abused them.” They also allegedly demanded money from their prisoners’ relatives in other European countries and threatened to kill the migrants when they asked to be freed.
One migrant managed to contact relatives who reported the case to Serbian authorities, who in turn informed police in North Macedonia, the prosecutor’s office said.
The three Pakistanis were arrested and are in custody pending trial. If convicted, they face up to eight years in prison. The Macedonian national, who owns the house where the migrants were allegedly being held, has also been charged and is under house arrest.
North Macedonia is a key stage on the route many migrants take through the Balkans towards prosperous European countries after illegally entering neighboring Greece — mostly on small smuggling boats from Turkey.
On the Greek island of Lesbos, where most of the boats arrive, migrants clashed with police Monday during a protest over severe overcrowding at the local Moria camp and delays in Greece’s asylum procedure.
Riot police used tear gas to disperse several hundred protesters who had planned to march from the camp to the island capital of Mytilene, about 3.1 miles away. No arrests or injuries were reported.
Also Monday, police in Cyprus said they safely escorted to the coastal town of Larnaca a boat with 87 Syrian migrants that had left from the Turkish port of Mersin and was spotted by radar off island nation’s southeastern tip.
The 61 men, 10 women and 16 children were taken to a reception center outside the capital Nicosia.
Damaged Air Canada plane lands in Spain after tense hours
MADRID — Passengers on an Air Canada Boeing 767 that made a safe emergency landing in Madrid Monday evening have described how they spent hours flying in circles to burn fuel in a tense calm.
Toronto-bound flight AC837, carrying 128 passengers, departed from the Spanish capital in the early afternoon but had to request an emergency return almost immediately after one of its two engines was damaged and a tire ruptured during takeoff.
Brock Mierzejewski, from Vancouver, who was on the plane with his parents, told The Associated Press: “Obviously a lot of nervous tension while we were in the air, but the pilots did a terrific job landing the plane.”
“We are still in a little bit of shock but glad to be safe,” Mierzejewski said shortly after the plane landed at the Adolfo Suárez-Barajas international airport. It was quickly surrounded by emergency vehicles, firefighting trucks and ambulances.
There was no immediate information on what had caused the malfunction.
“Landed safely, everything is ok!” said Guido Fioravantti, from New York, whose father was on the plane and had told him that the cabin had remained “calm and collected” during the ordeal.
“Pilots train for this a lot, so no reason to panic. It’s also more common than many people would think,” Fioravantti said.
The plane spent close to four hours flying in circles near Madrid, burning off fuel before it was light enough for landing. Spain’s Defense Ministry dispatched an F18 fighter jet to evaluate the damage done to the landing gear.
In a statement, the airline said the plane “experienced an engine issue shortly after takeoff” from the same airport, as well as a ruptured tire — one of 10 on the Boeing 767-300. It added that the aircraft “is designed to operate on one engine and our pilots are fully trained for this eventuality.”
“Nonetheless, an emergency was declared in order to obtain landing priority,” Air Canada said.
A spokeswoman with Spain’s airport operator, AENA, told the AP that the airline had requested a slot for an emergency landing some 30 minutes after takeoff.
A spokesman for Enaire, Spain’s air navigation authority, said the plane’s landing gear did not fold up properly on taking off and that a piece of it may have damaged part of one of the engines.
The officials were not authorized to be named in media reports.
It was the second incident of the day at Madrid’s international airport, the busiest in the country. Earlier on Monday, the airport closed for over an hour due to the reported sighting of drones in the vicinity.
1st medical relief flight in 3 years departs Yemen’s capital
SANAA, Yemen — A United Nations medical relief flight carrying patients from Yemen’s rebel-held capital took off Monday, the first such aid flight in over three years.
Saudi Arabia controls Yemen’s airspace and has prevented any flights from leaving the capital, Sanaa, since August 2016.
Eight patients and their families were flown to Egypt and Jordan to receive “life-saving specialized care not available in Yemen,” according to the U.N. heath organization. Most were women and children with advanced cancer and brain tumors, while others needed organ transplants or reconstructive surgeries, the U.N. said.Yemen’s capital has been controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group since 2014. A coalition of Gulf Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, began a military campaign the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The Houthis criticized the U.N. for the small number of patients airlifted out of Sanaa. The Houthi health ministry issued a statement Sunday saying the U.N. initially agreed to airlift 30 patients on a larger plane belonging to Yemen’s national airline, but instead used one of its own aircraft with limited space.
The Houthi health ministry said 32,000 people are in need of urgent medical and surgical interventions, such as kidney transplants and heart operations.
The U.N. health agency said the medical air-bridge operation is expected to continue with another three flights this week carrying a total of 30 patients. Later, a joint statement by three top U.N. officials in Yemen called the relief flights a “temporary solution to reduce the suffering of Yemeni people until a more sustainable solution is reached in the near future.”
The Norwegian Refugee Council representative in Yemen, Mohammed Abdi, said in a statement Monday that the resumption of flights “comes too late for thousands of Yemenis who died waiting to leave the country for urgent life-saving care ... Many more are still waiting to get the healthcare they need.”
More than 100,000 people have been killed in Yemen’s conflict since 2015, according to data published last October by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Project. Millions of Yemenis live just a step away from famine and rely on food aid.