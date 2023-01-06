American Airlines plans to drop service this spring to three more small airports served by regional carriers, citing an industry-wide shortage of pilots and "soft demand."

American will stop flying to Del Rio International Airport in Texas near the Mexico border, Long Beach Airport in California and Columbus Airport in Georgia.

