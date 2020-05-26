Branson’s Virgin Orbit fails in test launch
LOS ANGELES — Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit failed Monday in its first test launch of a new rocket carried aloft by a Boeing 747 and released over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California.
The inaugural launch had appeared to be going well until moments after the rocket was dropped from beneath the left wing of the jumbo jet dubbed Cosmic Girl.
There was no immediate word on what went wrong with the rocket, which carried a test satellite.
Forecast threatens SpaceX effort
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Stormy weather is threatening to delay SpaceX’s first astronaut launch.
A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off Wednesday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center, carrying a Dragon capsule with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. It will be the first time astronauts launch from Florida in nine years and a first for a private company.
Forecasters put the odds of acceptable launch weather at 40%.
Lawyer: Feds probing conduct in Arbery case
ATLANTA — A lawyer for the family of Ahmaud Arbery said Monday that a federal prosecutor told the slain man’s mother federal officials are investigating potential misconduct by local officials who handled the case.
Lawyer Lee Merritt said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, whose jurisdiction includes southern Georgia, met with him and Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, on Thursday.
“They wanted us to know they had already been involved in the investigation,” Merritt said.
Lawyer urges murder suspect to surrender
A lawyer for the family of a Connecticut murder suspect pleaded Monday for his surrender as police involved in a multi-state search for the 23-year-old college student circulated a photo of a person matching his description walking along railroad tracks in Pennsylvania.
Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut senior, is suspected of killing Ted DeMers, 62, and Nicholas Eisele, 23, before forcing Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fleeing the state with her.
The woman, 23, was located Sunday at a rest stop near Paterson, N.J., with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, police said, and was not hurt.
A lawyer for Manfredonia’s family, Mike Dolan, said at a Monday news conference: “Peter, if you are listening, you are loved. ... It’s time to surrender.:
Judge in Florida rips ‘pay-to-vote system’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge in Tallahassee ruled Sunday night that Florida law can’t stop felons from voting because they can’t pay back any legal fees and restitution they owe.
In a 125-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle called the law passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year a “pay-to-vote system.”