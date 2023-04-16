Group’s report: Democracy for Black Americans under attack

WASHINGTON — Extreme views adopted by some local, state and federal political leaders who try to limit what history can be taught in schools and seek to undermine how Black officials perform their jobs are among the top threats to democracy for Black Americans, the National Urban League says.

Telegraph Herald wire services

