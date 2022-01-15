Death toll soars to 225 in Kazakhstan protests
MOSCOW — A top law enforcement official in Kazakhstan said Saturday that 225 people died during the violent demonstrations that shook the country this month, a much higher number than previously announced.
Serik Shalabayev, head of the criminal prosecution service in the general prosecutor’s office, said 19 police officers or servicemen were among the dead. More than 4,300 people were injured. The previous official death toll was 164.
600-migrant caravan hoping to reach U.S.
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Some 600 migrants hoping to reach the U.S. set off in a caravan Saturday from the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula.
Hundreds of young men, women and children, most from Nicaragua, Honduras and Cuba, had gathered overnight and early morning at the city’s central bus station. Shortly after dawn, they set out walking toward the Guatemalan border in hopes that traveling in a group would be safer or cheaper than hiring smugglers or trying on their own. A smaller second group soon joined.
Crime-gang leader gets 60 years in prison
MEXICO CITY — The leader of a crime gang notorious for siphoning gasoline from government fuel ducts has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for kidnapping, according to authorities in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato.
José Antonio Yépez Ortiz had been one of Mexico’s most wanted suspects prior to his 2020 arrest.
Court faults prosecutors in Vatican-linked case
ROME — Italy’s supreme court has faulted prosecutors for withholding evidence benefiting the key suspect in the Vatican’s fraud and embezzlement trial in a parallel case in the Italian courts.
The Court of Cassation ordered the Tribunal of Review to consider that evidence before deciding whether to uphold an international arrest warrant for Gianluigi Torzi, a London-based Italian broker who is wanted in both Italy and the Vatican for alleged financial crimes.
The Cassation annulled the warrant in October but the reasons for the decision were only released on Saturday.
3 stabbed near test venue
TOKYO — Three people, including two students on their way to take university entrance exams, were stabbed Saturday just outside of a test venue, and authorities arrested a 17-year-old student at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, Tokyo police said.
The victims — two 18-year-old high school students and a 72-year-old man — were all conscious and their injuries were not life-threatening when they were rushed to a hospital for treatment.