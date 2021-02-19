French, Spanish police bust thieves of rare ‘purple’ diamond
BARCELONA, Spain — A suspected gang of diamond thieves who posed as potential buyers to steal a precious purple-hued diamond worth millions in Barcelona has been busted by French and Spanish police, officials say.
Police in Spain’s northeast Catalonia region said Wednesday that eight suspected members of the criminal ring were arrested in Bondy, France, near Paris.
The police investigation started in Barcelona after the January 2020 robbery of the rare diamond, estimated to be worth up to $18 million according to Catalan police. The investigation later linked the suspects with the theft of another diamond worth $5.4 million in Cannes, France, in August 2020.
Police said the thieves pretended to be interested in the purchase of the gemstones, only to switch the diamond case for a similar one after distracting the seller.
Kremlin rebuffs European court’s demand to free Navalny
MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Thursday strongly rejected the European human rights court’s order to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny as “inadmissible” meddling in Russia’s affairs.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday’s decision by the European Court of Human Rights, which demanded that Russia free Navalny immediately, was “unlawful” and biased.
Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Peskov denounced what he described as the Strasbourg-based court’s “interference with the Russian judiciary, which we view as inadmissible.”
Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption investigator and President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was arrested last month upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.
Earlier this month, a Moscow court sentenced Navalny to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European court has ruled to be unlawful.
In Tuesday’s ruling, the ECHR ordered the Russian government to release Navalny, citing “the nature and extent of risk to the applicant’s life.” The Strasbourg-based court noted that Navalny has contested Russian authorities’ argument that they had taken sufficient measures to safeguard his life and well-being in custody following the nerve agent attack.
In the past, Moscow has abided by the ECHR’s rulings awarding compensations to Russian citizens who have contested verdicts in Russian courts, but it never faced a demand by the European court to set a convict free.
In a reflection of its simmering irritation with the European court’s verdicts, Russia last year adopted a constitutional amendment declaring the priority of national legislation over international law. Russian authorities might now use that provision to reject the ECHR’s ruling.
Navalny’s chief strategist Leonid Volkov argued, however, that Russia’s membership in the Council of Europe obliges it to fulfill the court’s ruling. He warned on Facebook that the country risks losing its membership in the continent’s top human rights organization if it fails to abide by the order.
Asked during the conference call with reporters if Russia could leave the Council of Europe, Peskov responded that “we aren’t looking for a confrontation.”
But Pyotr Tolstoy, a deputy speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament who has led its delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, warned Thursday that Moscow could exit the body if it comes under pressure.
“If it contradicts our views of our sovereignty and dignity, we will make a corresponding decision and leave before they start that absolutely shameful process,” Tolstoy said in televised remarks.
Navalny’s arrest and imprisonment fueled a wave of protests across Russia. Authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people, many of whom were fined or given jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days.
Russia has rejected Western criticism of Navalny’s arrest and the crackdown on demonstrations as meddling in its internal affairs.
In a sarcastic Facebook post on Thursday, Navalny said that prison authorities notified him that he was marked as a flight risk.
“I started laughing,” said Navalny who is held in the maximum-security Matrosskaya Tishina prison in Moscow. “And then I asked them: ’Is it a joke? I already have been escorted by SWAT troops in helmets toting assault rifles, and now they probably will put me in chains.’”
Pakistan officials say 3 climbers missing on K2 now considered dead
ISLAMABAD — Three climbers who went missing earlier this month while attempting to scale the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, should now be considered dead, Pakistani officials said Thursday.
The announcement brings closure to a dramatic tragedy on one of the most dangerous mountains to climb in the world. K2 had never been scaled in winter until only last month, when a Nepalese team reached the peak.
The three climbers — famous Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara as well as Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile — lost contact with their base camp while attempting their ascent of the 28,250-foot high K2.
Search efforts for the missing climbers were called off last week amid bad weather. Clouds, strong winds and snow had made previous search-and-rescue operations too dangerous — for both mountaineers on foot as well as helicopters.
Sadpara’s son, Sajid speaking at a news conference alongside officials, told reporters in the northern town of Skardu on Thursday that he was grateful authorities had done their best to try to find the group, which went missing on Feb. 5.
“I believe they scaled it but had an accident while coming down,” said the younger Sadpara, who had started the climb with his father but was forced to call it off and descend after his oxygen tanks malfunctioned. He thanked the public for the support his family had received throughout the ordeal, saying it “gave an immense strength to me, to my sister, to my brothers and my mother.”
A statement from the families of Snorri and Mohr was also read out at the news conference, thanking Pakistan and its military for facilitating the search, reported Pakistan’s English-language Dawn newspaper.
“Based on the last known contact by John Snorri’s telephone, we are confident that all three men made it to the top of K2 and something happened on the descent,” said the statement. “Ali, John and Juan Pablo will live forever in our hearts.”
Pakistan’s Presidnet Arif Alvi tweeted his condolences to the families of the three mountaineers. Of the Pakistani climber, the president said he “battled nature with strength, fortitude and heroism.”
Karrar Haidri of the Pakistan Alpine Club told The Associated Press that the climbers’ death was a great loss. “We ae very sad over the tragic demise of all the three climbers,” he said, adding that authorities had used helicopters and porters to try to recover the bodies but that even those efforts had failed.
In winter, winds on K2 can blow at more than 200 kph (125 mph) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit). In one of the deadliest mountaineering accidents ever, 11 climbers died in a single day trying to scale K2 in 2008.
Italy’s 5-Stars divided, expel 15 senators
ROME — Italy’s 5-Star Movement said Thursday that 15 of its senators will be expelled from the party after they voted “no” in a confidence vote for Premier Mario Draghi’s newly formed government.
The decision illustrated how Draghi’s appointment has badly split the 5-Stars, whose party was created as a grass-roots, anti-establishment protest movement opposed to the pro-European banking establishment that the new premier represents to many members. Draghi is former president of the European Central Bank and served as the Bank of Italy’s governor.
The movement, the biggest vote-getter in Italy’s 2018 general election, nevertheless decided to back Draghi out of a sense of national responsibility, given the crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic devastation.
In a statement on the 5-Star Facebook page, party leader Vito Crimi said the 15 senators would be expelled but acknowledged the 5-Stars backed a Draghi-led government reluctantly.
According to 5-Star Movement regulations, lawmakers can be expelled if they vote contrary to the positions of the party’s registered members, who are given a say on individual proposals via an online platform that is the hallmark of the 5-Stars’ brand of “direct democracy.”
In a membership vote last week, 59% of 5-Stars supported Draghi, swayed in part by his plans to emphasize environmentally sustainable growth policies.
President Sergio Mattarella asked Draghi, 73, to form a government after a small party yanked its support from the 5-Star-led government headed by now-former Premier Giuseppe Conte.
Initially, the 5-Stars refused to back Draghi, enraged that a power play had toppled Conte, plunged the country into a government crisis and resulted in a technocrat being appointed premier outside of the normal election process.
Draghi put together a broad-based government of unity that has ministers from the 5-Stars, center-right and left parties, as well as technocrats leading key ministries.
His government easily won its first confidence vote late Wednesday, when senators voted 262-40 with two abstentions in favor of his Cabinet. Joining the 15 5-Star defectors were members of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party.
More 5-Star lawmakers who go against the party line may similarly face expulsion after a confidence vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies scheduled for later Thursday. There, too, Draghi is expected to easily win strong majority support.