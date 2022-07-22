Russia Ukraine War
A paramedic assists an injured man in an ambulance after a Russian attack at Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

 Evgeniy Maloletka

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian emergency workers recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in the east of the country, officials said Friday, as attacks continued in several parts of the nation.

The reported casualties follow a barrage Thursday on a densely populated area of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, that killed at least three people and wounded 23 others.

