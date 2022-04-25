4 die in North Philadelphia house fire
PHILADELPHIA — Three children and one man, believed to be their father, were killed early Sunday in a raging house fire in North Philadelphia, authorities said.
Their identities were not released and the cause of the fire was under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
A woman believed to be the children’s mother jumped from an upstairs window, wrapped in a blanket. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said the woman was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to be released.
South Carolina police officer shot, killed
CAYCE, S.C. — A police K-9 officer, volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician in central South Carolina was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Sunday, police said.
Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr, 28, had just begun talking to a man outside the house when someone inside opened fire shortly before 3 a.m., said Chief Chris Cowan of the Cayce police department at a news conference. He said Barr was hit by one bullet.
The man who shot Barr killed himself after a seven-hour standoff, said the South Carolina state police, which has been asked to investigate the shooting. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s statement listed Barr’s age as 27.
Brooklyn blaze kills New York City firefighter
NEW YORK — A New York City firefighter died Sunday responding to a house fire in Brooklyn where a ceiling partially collapsed, injuring several other firefighters and leaving at least one person missing, authorities said.
Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, had been on the job six years and his father and other relatives were also members of the Fire Department of New York, Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.
Klein died when the second floor of the building in the Canarsie neighborhood became engulfed in flames, bringing down the ceiling, officials said.
Top box-office spot goes to ‘The Bad Guys’
NEW YORK — On an unusually crowded weekend at movie theaters that featured a pricey Viking epic and Nicolas Cage playing himself, DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys” bested the field, signaling a continued resurgence for family moviegoing after a downturn during the pandemic.
“The Bad Guys,” released by Universal Pictures, debuted with $24 million in U.S. and Canada ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. That came despite steep competition for families from Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” which stayed in second place with $15.2 million its third week of release. It’s grossed $145.8 million domestically thus far.
Survey: Gas prices in U.S. decline slightly
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 per gallon, the Lundberg Survey reported Sunday.
That brings the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents per gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point, the survey said.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $3.70 in Tulsa, Okla.