Australia’s PM stands firm on Wikileaks founder’s prosecution
CANBERRA, Australia — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday his government stands firm against the United States over the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, an Australian citizen fighting extradition from Britain on U.S. espionage charges.
Albanese’s center-left Labor Party government has been arguing since winning the 2022 elections that the United States should end its pursuit of the 52-year-old, who has spent four years in a London prison fighting extradition.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back against the Australian position during a visit Saturday, saying Assange was accused of “very serious criminal conduct” in publishing a trove of classified U.S. documents more than a decade ago.
On Tuesday, Albanese said, “This has gone on for too long. Enough is enough.”
Flashing ‘X’ sign removed from former Twitter headquartersSAN FRANCISCO — A brightly flashing “X” sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.
The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Complaints included concerns about its structural safety and illumination.
The city of San Francisco had opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the giant “X” sign, which was installed Friday on top of the downtown building as Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.
Typhoon Khanun lashes southwest Japanese islands
TOKYO — A powerful typhoon approached Japan’s southwestern island of Okinawa on Tuesday, lashing the region with strong winds and high waves and forcing transportation to halt and stores to close.
The city office in the Okinawan prefectural capital of Naha was closed due to violent winds, while supermarket chains were either shut or operating under shorter hours.
Hundreds of flights into and out of the Naha airport, including more than a dozen international flights connecting to Seoul, Hong Kong, Taipei and Shanghai, were canceled, according to the airport. Public transportation on Okinawa, including buses, light rail transit systems and ferries connecting Okinawa to nearby islands, were suspended.
Swimmer rescued after treading water at sea for 5 hours
NEW YORK — A swimmer who got swept out to sea by a powerful current was rescued off New York’s Long Island after treading water for five hours, police said.
Dan Ho, 63, went swimming at a beach in Babylon at around 5 a.m. Monday and was pulled out by the current, Suffolk County police said in a news release.
After treading water with no flotation device for five hours, Ho found a broken fishing pole and tied his shirt to it to try to flag down a passing boat, police said.
Two men in a fishing boat spotted Ho about 2 miles south of where he had entered the water, police said.
The men, Jim Hohorst and Michael Ross, pulled Ho onto their boat and radioed police for help.
Officers from the Suffolk department’s marine bureau took Ho to their boat and gave first aid, police said. They took him ashore at U.S. Coast Guard’s Fire Island station, where he received further treatment before going to a local hospital.
Police had no update on Ho’s condition Tuesday.
NASA hears signal from Voyager 2
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command nearly two weeks ago that tilted the spacecraft’s antenna away from Earth and severed contact.
NASA’s Deep Space Network, giant radio antennas across the globe, picked up a “heartbeat signal,” meaning the 46-year-old craft is alive and operating, project manager Suzanne Dodd said in an email Tuesday.
The news “buoyed our spirits,” Dodd said. Flight controllers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will now try to turn Voyager 2’s antenna back toward Earth.
Voyager 2 rocketed into space in 1977, along with its identical twin Voyager 1, on a quest to explore the outer planets.
Still communicating and working fine, Voyager 1 is now 15 billion miles from Earth, making it the most distant spacecraft.
Voyager 2 trails its twin in interstellar space at more than 12 billion miles from Earth. At that distance, it takes more than 18 hours for a signal to travel one way.
No cars allowed at heavy metal concert
The organizers of Wacken Open Air, a hard rock and metal festival in northern Germany, have asked visitors to leave their heavy metal at home. They issued a travel ban Tuesday for ticket-holders with cars and trucks due to the muddy terrain of the festival grounds.
The world-famous music festival is held every year in the Schleswig-Holstein state village of Wacken. This year’s installment is scheduled to open today and run through Saturday. The organizers said that because of heavy rain in recent days and more expected, camping areas, the event grounds and access roads, were in poor condition and no more vehicles could be allowed onto the site.
More than 150 bands are expected to perform on eight stages, including the British band Iron Maiden. The festival grounds cover an area of more than 593 acres.