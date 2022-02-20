Man accused of killing woman in 1984 in Texas
DALLAS — After 38 years, a suspect has been arrested in the slaying and sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman behind a Dallas warehouse.
Edward Morgan, 60, was being held Friday in the Dallas County jail on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of Mary Jane Thompson. His bail had not been set Friday evening, and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.
The Dallas County district attorney’s office, which announced the arrest, said the office’s cold case team, Dallas police and the FBI collaborated on the case, using advanced DNA testing techniques like those that identified California’s notorious Golden State Killer.
Officials: Bird flu detected in New York
NEW YORK — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York, federal authorities confirmed Saturday.
Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease,” said the USDA in a statement, noting that birds from the flock will not enter the food system.
The virus has been detected at commercial turkey farms in southern Indiana, a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in northern Virginia.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections of the bird flu do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S., according to the USDA.
Missouri shooting leaves 2 dead
CHARLESTON, Mo. — Two people were killed and up to 15 people were injured in a shooting at a party early Saturday in southeast Missouri, authorities said.
Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, said the shooting occurred about 1 a.m. at a building people had rented for a party in Charleston.
Maine lawmakers: China breaking promise
PORTLAND, Maine — China has failed to live up to its promise to buy more Maine lobster under a deal that opened the door to an easing of a trade war under former President Donald Trump, Maine’s congressional leaders say.
Maine’s lobster industry was hurt by retaliatory Chinese tariffs in 2018 and failed to see substantial export gains after China committed to buying an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods, the delegation contends.
Under the “Phase One Agreement,” China was supposed to increase purchases above 2017 levels but China has bought “almost no lobster above 2017 levels,” according to a letter Thursday by Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both Democrats.
They urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to “hold China accountable for its purchase commitments.”
Last Afghan refugees leave New Jersey base
WASHINGTON — The last of thousands of Afghan refugees who awaited resettlement at eight U.S. military installations departed Saturday from a base in New Jersey, completing a journey that started with the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August.
With assistance from refugee resettlement organizations, Afghans evacuated after their country fell to the Taliban have been gradually leaving the military bases in recent months and starting new lives in communities throughout the U.S.
The U.S. admitted 76,000 Afghans as part of Operation Allies Welcome, the largest resettlement of refugees in the country in decades.
2 hospitalized after Florida helicopter crash
MIAMI — A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.
Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured, police said.
A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.