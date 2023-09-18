Antique plane crashes in Massachusetts
STOW, Mass. — A World War I-era plane crashed and flipped over onto its roof as the pilot tried to land outside of a military history museum in Massachusetts, authorities said Sunday. The pilot was not hurt.
The vintage single-engine Nieuport 28 was attempting to land shortly after 11 a.m. at the American Heritage Museum in Stow when the front landing gear failed, the local police and fire chiefs said in a joint news release.
The pilot, the only person on board, had removed himself from the plane before first responders arrived, the news release said. The pilot’s name was not released.
The museum was hosting a WWI and Aviation living history event this weekend, showcasing the 1918 Nieuport 28, billed as the “oldest flying and first American fighter,” as well as World War II-era planes.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s school chief said 10,000 or more third-graders could be at risk of being held back this summer under new reading benchmarks to move to fourth grade.
The high-stakes requirement takes effect this school year. State lawmakers delayed implementation until this year to give students and schools time to recover from pandemic-related learning losses.
Lawmakers in 2019 approved the Alabama Literacy Act that will require third-graders to meet reading benchmarks before moving to the fourth grade. Students must make a minimum score on the state’s standardized reading assessment or otherwise demonstrate mastery of all third-grade state reading standards through a portfolio.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser met with China’s foreign minister over the past two days on the Mediterranean island nation of Malta in an effort that the White House said Sunday was intended to “responsibly maintain the relationship” at a time of strained ties and mutual suspicion between the rival powers.
The White House said in a statement that Jake Sullivan and Chinese envoy Wang Yi had “candid, substantive and constructive discussions” as the world’s two largest economies try “to maintain open lines of communication.” Sullivan and Wang last met in May in Vienna for talks. The two officials spent about 12 hours together over two days in Malta.
The White House said Sullivan and Wang discussed the relationship between the two countries, global and regional security issues, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Taiwan Strait. They also discussed artificial intelligence, counternarcotic efforts and the status of detained U.S. citizens in China.
