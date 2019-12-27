“We hope the country improves so the economy can improve,” Salameh said, without commenting directly on the controls imposed by the banks, which many experts say are illegal.
Kosovo’s new parliament elects speaker, no Cabinet in sight
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo’s new parliament on Thursday held its first session with no agreement on a government in sight.
The two winning political parties have failed to create a coalition, disagreeing on who will get the post of president.
The parliament coming out of the Oct. 6 snap general election approved the new lawmakers and elected Glauk Konjufca of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje, as the speaker.
It has been 80 days since the general election. The two winning political parties — Vetevendosje of Albin Kurti, who is expected to be nominated as prime minister, with 29 seats in the 120-seat parliament, and the Democratic League of Kosovo, the LDK, with 28 seats — have yet to agree on formally creating a governing coalition.
The two former opposition parties disagree on who will get the post of president, though the incumbent’s mandate runs until 2021.
The president is responsible for nominating the new prime minister. If it is Kurti, he is required to present his Cabinet within 15 days.
The new Cabinet also needs to include a representative of the ethnic Serb minority in the governing team, according to the Kosovo Constitution. Kurti may need a few more votes from other minority parties too.
The snap polls were held after July’s resignation of then Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj when summoned by the Netherlands-based court to be questioned over alleged crimes during and after the 1998-1999 war.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade doesn’t recognize it.
BEIRUT — Dozens of protesters staged a sit-in outside the central bank and the Lebanese Banks’ Association building Thursday to protest the banks’ policies amid unprecedented capital controls.
The protesters called on citizens to stop paying their loans and taxes and demanded that loan payments be rescheduled after amending interest rates.
Banks have imposed weekly limits on withdrawals of U.S. dollars amid a shortage in liquidity and as the country grapples with its worst economic and financial crisis since the end of the 1975-90 civil war. The country has been without a prime minister since ongoing mass protests forced the resignation of Premier Saad Hariri on Oct. 29.
Meanwhile, layoffs are increasing, salary cuts have become the norm and prices are quickly rising.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh told reporters Thursday the bank would investigate all bank transfers that took place in 2019, referring to recent reports that senior politicians were allowed to transfer money abroad even as they imposed unprecedented restrictions on transfers and withdrawals by rank-and-file depositors.