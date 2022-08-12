GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Palestinian death toll from last weekend’s fighting between Israel and Gaza militants rose to 48 Thursday after an 11-year-old girl and a man died from wounds they suffered during the worst cross-border violence in over a year.
A cease-fire took hold Sunday night, bringing an end to the fighting that started last Friday. No Israelis were killed or seriously wounded.
Pope meets with group of transgender people
ROME — Pope Francis has met with a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church, the Vatican newspaper reported Thursday.
L’Osservatore Romano said the encounter took place Wednesday on the sidelines of Francis’ weekly general audience. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros and the Rev. Andrea Conocchia as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope.
The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community in the Torvaianica neighborhood on Rome’s outskirts opened its doors to transgender people during the coronavirus pandemic. Francis previously met with some of them on April 27, June 22 and Aug. 3, the paper said.
Mexico increases key interest rate to 8.5%
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s central bank has raised its interbank interest rate by 0.75% to 8.5% Thursday — the highest level in the 16 years since comparable bank policies went into effect.
The Bank of Mexico cited continuing inflationary pressures, and predicted inflation would peak at 8.5% in the third quarter.
Flooding kills at least 38 over 2 days in Yemen
SANAA, Yemen — Torrential rains across southwestern Yemen and the country’s capital of Sanaa have triggered flash floods and collapsed homes, killing at least 38 people over the past two days, officials said Thursday.
Scores of homes in Sanaa and the provinces of Dhamar and Ibb have completely collapsed or have been significantly damaged, said the officials.
