News in your town

Atlanta police call out sick again over charges in fatal shooting

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate

Bolton critique of Trump could define tell-all book battles

Court says young immigrants can stay, rejecting Trump order

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

The Latest: US phases out emergency flights of medical supplies

Hollywood says Black Lives Matter, but more diversity needed

Court says young immigrants can stay, rejecting Trump order

Trump team seeks 4th debate with Biden, cites voting by mail

AP-NORC poll: Trump adds to divisions in an unhappy country

Trump team seeks 4th debate with Biden, cites voting by mail

World news in brief

Turkey begins offensive against Kurdish rebels in north Iraq

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Bankers say economy remains weak in rural parts of 10 states

China, India disavow clash but pledge to end border standoff

North Korea says it's sending soldiers to joint border sites

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

Senate GOP proposes police changes, less sweeping than Dems'

Oh snap! Police capture 65-pound turtle from Virginia suburb

US virus outbreaks stir clash over masks, personal freedom

Court strikes down Trump rule that drugmakers disclose price

Senate approves $2.8B plan to boost conservation, parks

Biden calls on Trump to 'wake up' to havoc caused by virus

Philippine beer tycoon allied with late dictator dies

Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk; O may help, A hurt

Turkey begins offensive against Kurdish rebels in north Iraq

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Court strikes down Trump rule that drugmakers disclose price

US virus outbreaks stir clash over masks, personal freedom

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

In family meeting, Trump asks for reviews of police killings

Arizona governor facing pressure to act as virus cases surge

Wife of U.S. representative dies suddenly at age 39

Pence to visit Texas for 'Freedom' event at megachurch

Trillions in stimulus go unchecked with watchdogs kept toothless

Donations to fight virus, injustice could sustain charities

Celebrity news

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

A drug offers hope amid spikes in coronavirus infections

North Korea destroys empty liaison office with South