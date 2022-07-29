Israeli court rules against evacuating West Bank settlement
JERUSALEM — The Israeli Supreme Court has cleared the way for Jewish settlers of an outpost in the occupied West Bank to remain in their homes, overturning an earlier eviction order that determined the outpost had been built improperly on privately owned Palestinian land.
In their decision, a panel of judges found that though the Mitzpe Kramim outpost was built on privately owned Palestinian land, it had been allocated to the settlers in “good faith” by the Israeli government. Therefor, the 40 Jewish families living there remain, the judges said.
Palestinians and human rights groups fear this could set a precedent for future disputes over Jewish settlements built on privately owned Palestinian land.
Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement watchdog, called the ruling an “absurd decision.” According to the group, an estimated 150 unauthorized outposts dot the West Bank. Peace Now fears that Wednesday’s decision could open the floodgates for more similar rulings.
“These outposts in the future might be recognized by Israeli law,” said Mauricio Lapchik, a Peace Now spokesman. “This is the biggest danger.”
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built more than 130 authorized settlements there, many of which resemble small towns, with apartment blocks, shopping malls and industrial zones. The Palestinians want the West Bank to form the main part of their future state.
While Israel differentiates between recognized settlements and unauthorized outposts, the international community overwhelmingly views all settlements as illegal and obstacles to peace.
Israel refers to the West Bank by its biblical name, Judea and Samaria, and considers it the heartland of the Jewish people. It sees the West Bank as disputed territory and says its fate should be subject to negotiations. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed more than a decade ago.
In 2018, the Jerusalem District Court issued a decision legalizing Mitzpe Kramim, saying the settlers who purchased the land acted in “good faith” and were unaware they were building on privately owned Palestinian property.
That ruling was appealed to Israel’s Supreme Court, which ordered residents of Mitze Kramim to be evacuated. Wednesday’s decision by a larger panel allows settlers to remain there.
Lightning kills nearly 50 this week in India’s Uttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW, India — Seven people, mostly farmers, were killed by lightning in a village in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state, police said Thursday, bringing the death toll by lightning to 49 people in the state this week.
The farmers had taken shelter under trees during a drenching monsoon rain when they were struck by lightning Tuesday and died instantly. The victims included four members of a family and some cattle grazers near the city of Kaushambi, according to police officer Hem Raj Meena.
The high death toll has prompted the government to issue new guidelines for how people can protect themselves during a lightning storm, said state government spokesperson Shishir Singh.
“People are dying more from lightning than rain-related incidents, though this is the time when people (typically) die of floods or other rain-related incidents,” Singh said.
India’s monsoon season runs from June through September.
Col. Sanjay Srivastava, whose organization Lightning India Resilient Campaign works with the Indian Meteorological Department, said lightning has killed nearly 750 people across India since April. That includes 20 people who died in eastern Bihar state in the past two days and 16 in Madhya Pradesh state in central India earlier this month.
Sunita Narain, director-general of the Center for Science and Environment, said global warming plays a role in the rising number of lightning strikes. A one-degree-Celsius rise in temperature increases lightning by 12 times.
Srivastava said that deforestation, the depletion of bodies of water, and pollution all contribute to climate change, which leads to more lightning.
J P Gupta, director of the Meteorological Department, said thunderstorms and lightning have increased this year due to an increase in pollution levels.
“High ground temperature leads to evaporation from water bodies that adds moisture to the atmosphere. The presence of aerosols due to air pollution creates favorable conditions for thunderclouds to trigger lightning activity,” Gupta said.
More than 200 people have been killed in heavy downpours and mudslides in Indian states including Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim, while 42 people have died in Bangladesh since May 17. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in the monsoon season.
UK Supreme Court refuses to intervene in life-support battle
LONDON — The parents of a 12-year-old boy who was left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage have failed to persuade the U.K. Supreme Court to intervene in a life-support treatment battle.
Archie Battersbee’s parents filed an urgent appeal to the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to halt rulings by lower courts to allow doctors to legally withdraw life support from their son.
Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, found him unconscious at home on Apr. 7. Dance has said she believed he may have been taking part in an online challenge.
Doctors treating the teen at the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead, and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.
Dance argued that she had seen indications that Archie, who is attached to a ventilator, had twice tried to breathe independently in the past few days.
Two High Court judges and three judges at the Court of Appeal agreed with the doctors. Appeal judge Andrew McFarlane said Monday that medical staff had seen “no signs of life” in Archie.
Dance and her partner, Paul Battersbee, then took their battle to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court said in a statement Thursday that a panel of three judges refused to give the couple permission to appeal.
94 migrants escape suffocation in freight trailer in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico said Thursday that at least 94 migrants had to bash their way out of a suffocating freight trailer abandoned on a highway in the steamy Gulf coast state of Veracruz.
Carlos Enrique Escalante, the head of the state migrant attention office, said migrants had to break holes in the freight container to get out, some apparently through the roof.
Some were injured when they leapt from the roof of the trailer, but their injuries did not include any broken bones and were not considered life-threatening.
Escalante said local residents near the town of Acayucan heard the noise, and helped open the freight container.
A much larger number of migrants were believed to have been aboard and fled after escaping.
But the 94 migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were turned over to immigration authorities.
The discovery of the trailer Wednesday recalled the tragedy in San Antonio, Texas on June 27, when 53 migrants died because they had been left in a sweltering freight truck.
In the southern Mexico state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, yet another group of migrants continued walking north and west from the city of Tapachula. The migrants are demanding temporary visas, saying they can’t wait months for slow immigration paperwork in Tapachula.
