Israeli court rules against evacuating West Bank settlement

JERUSALEM — The Israeli Supreme Court has cleared the way for Jewish settlers of an outpost in the occupied West Bank to remain in their homes, overturning an earlier eviction order that determined the outpost had been built improperly on privately owned Palestinian land.

