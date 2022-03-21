1 killed, 27 others hurt in gunfight at car show
DUMAS, Ark. — One man was killed and 27 people were wounded when two people got into a gunfight during a car show that’s part of an annual community event in a small southeast Arkansas town, authorities said Sunday.
A person who left the scene of the Saturday evening shooting has been arrested on unrelated charges and is being questioned about the shooting in Dumas, police said.
4 Marines who died in NATO exercise identified
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.
The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky.
Workers at Chevron refinery plan strike
RICHMOND, California — More than 500 workers at a Chevron Corp. refinery in the San Francisco Bay area have told the company they would go on strike at 12:01 a.m. today.
Members of United Steelworkers Local 5 voted down the company’s most recent contract offer and gave notice of intent to go on strike, the union said in a statement Sunday.
Teen killed, 3 others wounded in Houston fight
HOUSTON — A 17-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were wounded early Sunday when a fight broke out in a Houston parking lot during a birthday party and multiple people opened fire, authorities said.
No suspects have yet been identified by investigators.
Supreme Court justice hospitalized
WASHINGTON — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.
4 people wounded in Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.
Police tweeted that a suspect was in custody. Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital. The shooting took place in an area with several bars near where some SXSW festival events are held.