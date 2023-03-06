ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Larry Hogan, the former Republican governor of Maryland who positioned himself as one of his party’s fiercest critics of Donald Trump, said Sunday he will not challenge the ex-president for the GOP’s White House nomination in 2024.
“I would never run for president to sell books or position myself for a Cabinet role,” the 66-year-old Hogan wrote in The New York Times. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president.”
2 killed in shooting at Georgia house party
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia shooting killed two of the more than 100 teenagers who had gathered at a house party Saturday, with six others wounded, authorities said.
Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home. No arrests have been made in the shooting, and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.
Manafort, U.S. government settle case
WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, has agreed to pay $3.15 million to settle a civil case filed by the Justice Department over undeclared foreign bank accounts.
The settlement was detailed in court documents filed Feb. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Crash of small plane kills at least 1
LINDENHURST, N.Y. — A small plane trying to return to a suburban Long Island airport after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit crashed on Sunday, killing one person and critically injuring the two others aboard, officials said.
No injuries were reported on the ground. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
‘Creed III’ tops weekend box office
“Creed III” punched above its weight at the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters. The MGM release knocked “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” out of first place and far surpassed both industry expectations and the opening weekends of the first two movies in the franchise.
Playing in 4,007 locations in North America, “Creed III” earned an estimated $58 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Going into the weekend, analysts expected the film to open in the $30 million range.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” slipped to a distant second in its third weekend in theaters with $12.5 million from North America and $22 million internationally.
