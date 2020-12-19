Agency agrees not to photograph Duchess of Sussex, family
LONDON — A news and photography agency has agreed not to take pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, the High Court in London was told at a hearing Friday.
The agreement is part of a settlement between the former Meghan Markle and U.K. company Splash News and Picture Agency of a case she filed in March over photos of her and her son taken in a Canadian park in January. The agency has since gone into administration, a type of bankruptcy protection.
A spokesman for Schillings, legal representatives for Prince Harry and his wife, called the settlement “a clear signal that unlawful, invasive and intrusive paparazzi behavior will not be tolerated and that the couple takes these matters seriously — just as any family would.”
A similar claim against Splash US, a sister company to Splash UK, is continuing in the British court system, the spokesman added.
Under the agreement announced Friday, Splash UK undertakes not to photograph the duke, duchess or their son in the future if the agency comes out of administration.
In a separate privacy case, Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over publication of a letter the duchess wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.
Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal duties at the end of March and are now based in Los Angeles.
Swedes want checks for hull damage in 1994 ferry disaster
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Sweden said Friday it wants divers to inspect the wreck of one of Europe’s deadliest peacetime maritime disasters, the sinking of a ferry in the Baltic Sea in 1994 that killed 852 people, in order to probe claims of a large hole in the hull.
A 1997 report had concluded that the M/S Estonia — that was sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm — sank after the bow door locks failed in a storm, and flatly rejected the theory of a hole, which has long been the focus of speculate on about a possible explosion on board.
Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg said Sweden’s Accident Investigation Authority along with its counterparts in Finland and Estonia wanted to send divers down to the wreck that lies on the Baltic seabed off Finland to investigate the damaged hull claims.
No timeline for an official dive was announced.
A video of the wreck site showed a hole in the ferry’s hull measuring 13 feet on the starboard side. The images were included in a television documentary aired in September to coincide with the 26th anniversary of the sinking.
“The purpose is to find out what the hole is,” said John Ahlberk, head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority.
Following the documentary’s airing , Sweden, Finland and Estonia said they will jointly assess what that they described “new significant information” about the disaster, although they’re relying on the conclusions of the 1997 report.
In 1996, work began to entomb the wreck with textile, sand and cement to ward off graveyard robbers and plundering. The wreck is considered a graveyard, which gives the site legal protection by criminalizing attempts to disturb it. Most countries bordering the Baltic Sea prohibit trespassing on the site.
Despite this, regional coast guards cannot stop any diving attempts because the wreck lies in international waters. There have been several instances of private dives, usually paid for by victims’ families or salvage companies. Since the sinking, many private dives have taken place, including those that were part of the documentary.
Damberg said Swedish lawmakers would reject any attempt to repeal a law that supports Estonia’s designation of the wreck site as a graveyard.
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
NEW YORK — A man who drove off the road in this week’s snowstorm spent 10 hours trapped in his car after a passing plow buried it, finally managing to get a 911 call through and being rescued in the nick of time by a New York state trooper.
Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor, drove off the road in the town of Owego and became “plowed in by a truck,” state police said.
“If he was in there for another hour his body temperature would have gone lower, and I’m convinced he wouldn’t have made it,” State Police Sgt. Jason Cawley, who rescued the man, said in an interview.
Kresen drove off the road around midnight and called 911 through the wee hours of Thursday but had trouble connecting.
“He finally got through a few times and was geolocated, but not very well because of the spottiness of the reception,” Cawley said.
First responders narrowed the call to a 3-mile stretch along the Susquehanna River in Owego, outside Binghamton, which got over 40 inches of snow in the storm.
Cawley climbed miles of snowbanks, finally happening on one that looked slightly different. He believed at first that he was looking at a row of mailboxes.
“I reached in to find which address I was at when I punched the side window of a car,” Cawley said. “I was a little shocked because I was actually standing almost on top of the car.”
The 22-year-veteran of the State Police cleared off the glass and asked whether anyone was inside.
“‘I’m inside the car and I can’t feel my feet,’” Kresen told him.
“My heart jumped,” Cawley said. He dug Kresen out with the help of a passerby.
Kresen was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite and had gotten to the point where he had stopped shivering, Cawley said.
“That’s a very bad place to be when your body has stopped making heat and stopped trying to warm itself,” he said.
Kresen, whose speech was slurring, was helped into a marked police car and then driven to an ambulance, where he began warming up.
“He was grateful to have been pulled out,” said Cawley, who called the case his “first Arctic rescue.”
Parents lose lawsuit over destruction of son’s collection
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation.
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection. He lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Ind.
Werking said boxes of films and magazines worth an estimated $29,000 were missing.“There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said Monday. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.”
Werking’s parents said they had a right to act as his landlords.
“Defendants do not cite to any statute or caselaw to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike,” the judge said.
Maloney told both sides to file briefs on the financial value of the collection.
“The court does not intend to hold an evidentiary hearing,” he said.