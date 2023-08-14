Authorities: Man led police on chase in stolen truck, ambulance before D.C. arrest
ARLINGTON, Va. — A Maryland man committed over a dozen hit-and-run crashes in a stolen ambulance alone in addition to driving a stolen truck on several major northern Virginia highways this weekend before being taken into custody in the District of Columbia, authorities said.
Virginia State Police said there were no reports of serious injuries in Saturday’s crashes on portions of Interstate 66, I-395 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway. According to the state police news release, the driver, identified as Darell T. Caldwell, 30, of Brandywine, Md,, was charged by federal and local law enforcement. State police charges were still pending.
Recommended for you
‘Barbie’ still No. 1 at box office
LOS ANGELES — “Barbie” has legs. Director Greta Gerwig’s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 at the box office in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros., still in 4,137 theaters, refused to drop off as most box-office toppers have this year, surpassing $500 million in North America overall a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally — a record for a female director.
The second half of the “Barbenheimer” duo, “Oppenheimer,” returned to the No. 2 spot in its own fourth week after a week at No. 3 overall. The Christopher Nolan-directed film from Universal Pictures brought in $18.8 million from 3,761 locations for an overall domestic total of $264.3 million.
Teen survives fall of nearly 100 feet
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a fall of nearly 100 feet at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.
Authorities said it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped on a cliff Tuesday and plunged the nearly 100 feet at the Bright Angel Point trail.
The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of nine broken vertebrae plus a ruptured spleen, a collapsed lung, a concussion and a broken hand and dislocated finger.
Longtime South Carolina lawmaker dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Sen. John Scott, a longtime South Carolina lawmaker who served for more than three decades, died Sunday after a stint in the hospital, according to Democrats across the state. He was 69.
Scott had been at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, since Friday, when he was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue, according to Senate officials.
In a statement released by Senate President Thomas Alexander, Scott’s family said he “passed away peaceably while surrounded by family and close friends.”
Scott, a Columbia Democrat, operated a realty company and had been in the Legislature for more than 30 years, serving most recently on the Senate’s judiciary, medical affairs and penology committees. First elected to the state House in 1990, he won election to the Senate in 2008 and would have been up for reelection next year. He ran unopposed in the 2020 general election.