Sudan: Provincial governor killed in car crash
CAIRO — A Sudanese provincial governor was killed in a car crash Sunday in the country’s southeast that also injured four others, authorities said.
Abdel-Rahman Nour-el-Daem al-Tom, governor of Blue Nile province, was heading to the capital on official business when his vehicle overturned close to the city of Wad Madani, around 85 miles southeast of Khartoum, according to a statement by the ruling sovereign council.
Police in Wad Madani said the vehicle overturned when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a child crossing road.
Four others — the driver, two of the governor’s relatives and his bodyguard — were injured in the accident, police said.
The state-run SUNA news agency posted a photo of a crushed Land Cruiser SUV vehicle in which al-Tom had been riding. The vehicle appeared to have tumbled off the road into farmland.
Automobile accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization has said that road accidents killed more than 10,000 people in Sudan in 2018.
In May, a fiery head-on collision between a truck packed with passengers and a tractor-trailer killed 57 people and left more than 20 injured on a highway in the country’s Darfur region.
Avalanches kill 12 near Iran’s capital
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian rescue workers ended their search for survivors Sunday following a series of avalanches that killed 12 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, state TV reported.
The avalanches struck in four different areas on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier.
The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches occurred is a popular weekend destination for hiking and climbing. Fridays are a day off for most Iranian workers.
State TV aired footage showing emergency crews using a helicopter to search for the missing. Iran’s Red Crescent Society also released photos of rescue workers unloading body bags from a helicopter Saturday.
The report said 11 people were found dead, and one died after being transferred to a hospital. It said rescue teams found 14 missing people during the operation.
Authorities said many had disregarded reports by the meteorological office about possible strong winds Friday.
Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.
At least 7 killed in knife attack in China
BEIJING — At least seven people were killed and another seven injured in a knife attack in northeastern China, state media reported Sunday.
The attack in the city of Kaiyuan in Liaoning province was carried out outside a sauna and bathhouse. The suspect, identified by the media by his surname Yang, was arrested while the motive for the attack remains unknown.
Chinese law restricts the sale and possession of firearms, and mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.
Perpetrators of similar attacks in the past have been described as mentally ill or bearing grudges against society.
In earlier attacks, a school security guard wielding a knife injured at least 39 people at a kindergarten in the southern region of Guangxi in June this year. The culprit was sentenced to death.
In 2018, a man killed one and injured 12 in a knife attack at a shopping mall in Beijing.