Lawsuit planned after Black man fatally shot by police in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. — The mother of a man fatally shot by Louisiana police said her son was intelligent, shy and had sought therapy for social anxiety. Her lawyers said they plan to sue over the death of Trayford Pellerin, who police said had a knife and was trying to enter a convenience store.
The shooting Friday night was captured on video, and the state ACLU condemned what it described as a “horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person.” Both the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center on Saturday called for an investigation.
Louisiana State Police said Lafayette officers followed Pellerin, 31, on foot as he left a convenience store where he had created a disturbance with a knife about 8 p.m. Friday. Stun guns failed to stop him, and the officers shot Pellerin as he tried to enter another convenience store, still with the knife, according to a news release.
Pellerin became anxious in groups and could have been frightened by the officers, Michelle Pellerin told The Advocate. He had sought professional help earlier this year, she said.
“Instead of giving him a helping hand, they gave him bullets,” national civil rights attorney Ben Crump told the newspaper. He and Baton Rouge attorney Ronald Haley said they have begun their own investigation by interviewing witnesses. Some said Pellerin was not armed, Haley said.
Lafayette police asked state police to investigate — standard procedure in the state for shootings by local officers.
Several arrested in Charlotte after demonstrators, authorities clash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several people were arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after some demonstrators skirmished with authorities late Friday, as delegates arrived for the start of the Republican National Convention, police said.
The arrests happened after a group of about 60 demonstrators left a park and began a march throughout uptown Charlotte at about 9 p.m., authorities said.
Police said the group briefly trespassed onto light rail tracks, temporarily disrupting service. Demonstrators later impeded traffic by surrounding a vehicle that was attempting to travel through an intersection, police said.
GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate President Donald Trump in a small in-person session on Monday.