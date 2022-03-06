2 foreign divers killed in boat incident off Cancun
MEXICO CITY — Two foreign divers, either American or Canadian, were killed off Mexico’s resort city of Cancun by a dive boat that moved over them, prosecutors said Saturday.
The prosecutors’ office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said investigators were still trying to gain access to the divers’ travel documents to verify their nationalities. Some local media reported they were Americans; others reported they were Canadians.
Prosecutors confirmed the ages of the victims, 60 and 65. They were apparently a man and a woman, part of a group of four foreign divers.
Taliban official wanted by FBI makes rare public appearance
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban acting interior minister — designated a terrorist by the U.S. — said in a rare public appearance Saturday that security police guilty of misconduct in Afghanistan were being penalized after a string of abuse allegations.
For the first time, photos showing Sirajuddin Haqqani’s face were published by official Taliban government channels. That contrasted with an October appearance, when photos of the influential and reserved figure were blurred.
Haqqani was photographed attending the Saturday graduation ceremony of the first class to complete police training since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan. Around 377 personnel, both male and female, graduated during the ceremony. The event marked the first time Haqqani has given statements to the media since being named interior minister. Haqqani is wanted by the FBI and carries a $10 million bounty for information leading to his arrest.
China increases defense spending
BEIJING — China on Saturday announced a 7.1% increase in defense spending in 2022 to $229 billion, continuing years of robust spending on its increasingly powerful military that is challenging the U.S. armed forces’ dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.
China has the world’s second-largest defense budget after the U.S., allowing it to maintain the largest standing military, with 3 million personnel and an arsenal of advanced weaponry, including two aircraft carriers with more on the way, stealth fighters, an advanced missile force and nuclear-powered submarines.
This year’s increase exceeds the 6.8% boost from last year. By contrast, the U.S. increased defense spending by about 2% this year to $768.2 billion.