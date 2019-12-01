Man detained in Dutch stabbing case
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police arrested a 35-year-old homeless man Saturday on suspicion of stabbing three teens on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.
The man, whose identity wasn’t released, was detained in The Hague early Saturday evening and taken to a police station for questioning, police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said.
The victims, two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy, were treated in a hospital and released late Friday. Police said in a statement that they didn’t know one another.
The victims have spoken to detectives.
Maltese prosecutors charge businessman
VALLETTA, Malta — Maltese prosecutors on Saturday charged a prominent local businessman as being an accomplice to the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a 2017 car bombing on Malta.
Yorgen Fenech, a Maltese hotelier and former director of the Maltese power company, also was charged in the evening courtroom hearing with being an accomplice to causing the explosion that killed the 53-year-old reporter as she drove near her home.
He also was arraigned on a further charge: promoting, organizing or financing a group with the intention of committing a crime.
Three men early in the case were charged with carrying out the actual bombing. But it wasn’t immediately clear if “the group,”’ referred to them or perhaps to others.
Magistrate Audrey Demicoli asked Fenech to enter pleas. He replied that he was pleading innocent, didn’t request bail and was remanded in custody.
Namibia’s president wins re-election
WINDHOEK, Namibia — Namibia’s president won another term Saturday but the longtime ruling party lost its powerful two-thirds majority in its most challenging election since independence nearly 30 years ago.
The southern African nation’s electoral commission said President Hage Geingob received 56% the vote while opposition challenger Dr. Panduleni Itula had 29%.
Search, rescue efforts conclude in Albania
TIRANA, Albania — The search and rescue operation for earthquake survivors in Albania has ended, the prime minister said Saturday, with the death toll at 51 and no more bodies believed to be in the ruins.
Prime Minister Edi Rama said preliminary figures showed more than 1,465 buildings in the capital, Tirana, and about 900 in nearby Durres were seriously damaged in Tuesday’s 6.4-magnitude pre-dawn quake.
About 2,000 people were injured.