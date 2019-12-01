News in your town

Study: For babies born with HIV, start treatment right away

Relic thought to be from Jesus’ manger arrives in Bethlehem

Impeachment’s influence hazy as issue in congressional races

Civil rights activist the Rev. Clay Evans dead at age 94

Islamic State group claims London knife attacker was one of its fighters

Wintry weather bedevils holiday weekend travelers around U.S.

Hong Kong elders, youths vow to keep up pro-democracy fight

Australian journalist, writer and wit Clive James dies at 80

National news in brief

World news in brief

Londoners fought back to curtail carnage in bridge attack

Holiday travelers warned to be aware of powerful storm

River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding

Relic thought to be from Jesus' manger arrives in Bethlehem

Trump to decide if he wants lawyers at impeachment hearings

Evacuation order lifted as huge Texas plant fire ‘contained’

River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding

Hong Kong protesters seek British support; campus siege ends

Report: Elite US climber dies rappelling down rock face

Japan’s ex-Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone dead at 101

Powerful storm disrupts nation’s busiest travel weekend

Search in Albania quake reduced, death toll at 49

UK police: Bridge attacker had been jailed for terror crimes

Evacuation order lifted as huge Texas plant fire 'contained'

Several stabbed near London Bridge; man detained

Iraq's PM announces he'll resign amid worsening crisis

Black Friday frenzy goes global - and not everyone’s happy

Utah hearing for Hawaii suspect in extreme cyberstalking

That's weird: Cats to be put on leashes to protect wildlife? EU says No

Vietnamese village holds funeral for trafficking victims

China furious, Hong Kong celebrates after U.S. move on bills

Fired Navy Secretary Spencer criticizes Trump in SEAL case

Seoul says North Korea has fired 2 short-range projectiles

Trump in Afghanistan for surprise Thanksgiving visit

Hong Kong activists call for global support after Trump signs human rights legislation

40 Iraqi protesters slain in 24 hours as violence spirals

After wind scare, balloons fly in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

5 dead, 3 hurt in ‘devastating’ Minneapolis high-rise fire

Ex-Polish president defends Biden and Burisma