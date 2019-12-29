28 die in Egypt in 2 separate crashes
CAIRO — Health authorities say about two dozen people, mostly laborers, were killed Saturday when a minibus collided with a truck on a highway in Port Said in northern Egypt.
Officials said that the minibus, a vehicle widely used in Egypt as a communal taxi, was bringing the laborers from a garment factory in Port Said. The city is around 125 miles north of the capital, Cairo.
At least 22 people were killed in the crash, which took place on a highway linking the cities of Port Said and Damietta, the statement said. The workers were from Damietta. Eight others were injured.
In a separate road crash, at least six people died when a bus collided on Saturday with another bus on a highway close to the Red Sea resort of Ain Sokhna,75 miles east of Cairo, health authorities said. The crash injured 24 others.
Hong Kong police, protesters clash again
HONG KONG — Police fought with protesters who marched through a Hong Kong shopping mall Saturday demanding mainland Chinese traders leave the territory in a fresh weekend of anti-government tension.
The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong’s boundary with the mainland, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.
10 Afghan soldiers die in Taliban attack
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban staged a complex attack that killed at least 10 Afghan soldiers in the southern Helmand province, an Afghan official said Saturday.
A powerful explosion first hit an army checkpoint late Friday, followed by an hourslong gunbattle, said Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor. The attack also wounded four soldiers, he said.
Italy’s prime minister: Coalition to continue
ROME — Italy’s premier insisted Saturday his squabbling coalition will last three more years, even after a minister quit in protest and despite nervousness over a regional election that could help the popularity of right-wing forces.
Premier Giuseppe Conte brushed off concerns that his government, which took office in September, could implode. Infighting has been reported in the main party, the populist 5-Star Movement, and among leaders of the Democratic Party, the other key coalition member.
Conte is heading his second coalition government since 2018 elections for Parliament left Italy in political gridlock, dependent on rival parties governing together.
Conte advised his coalition to engage in “lively debate but not squabbling for squabbling’s sake.”
Avalanche kills woman, 2 children
ROME — An avalanche killed a woman and two children who were skiing on a glacier in the Italian Alps on Saturday, authorities said.
The victims were believed to be Germans.